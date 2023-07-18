Friendships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 19, During The Moon Conjunct Mercury

Friendships improve on July 19, for three zodiac signs during the Moon conjunct Mercury. We all have those moments with our friends where we secretly judge them and decide that we can no longer have much to do with them because 'they' are so problematic.

We write them off in our minds simply because we can't deal with something they said or did and we seriously think that we have the willpower and stamina to just walk away, as if walking away will make this incredible point. Then, the next day, our friend texts us and signs it with a heart emoji, and boom, we're melted and back in place again. This is what it's like to be an over thinker; we judge, we condemn, and then, we jump back as if nothing has ever happened.

On July 19, we will be working with the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, and what happens during this time is that we may actually notice how we relate to our friends. Why are we so judgmental, and is condemning them really a thing we want to do? We will get a chance to look in the mirror during Moon conjunct Mercury, and we will see how we are responsible for how we see our friends. Our perception is ours alone, and once we get over certain things, we're going to find out that the people we keep on dragging through the mud, mentally, are the people we cherish and hope for a long, happy life with.

Three zodiac signs will come to know how important their friends are during Moon conjunct Mercury, on July 19, 2023. We will see that we've been unfair to them (in our minds) and that, well, people are people; we don't write their scripts. We need to be open to our friends and their ways because the number one lesson of the day is that: They are not us. And that's OK. Let's celebrate the difference today. Let's honor our friends for who they are, and not condemn them for being less than what we expect.

Friendships improve for three zodiac signs on July 19:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are a great friend, but on occasion, you look to your pals as if they are projects and you're the ringleader who must corral them into working order. Your intense love and enthusiasm doesn't always ring as friendly, however, as you can be a bit of a bulldozer when it comes to making your friends see things your way. While you can adore the people in your life for their uniqueness, you tend to want to teach them a lesson, as if you are the great master, and at times, this puts them off.

During Moon conjunct Mercury, on July 19, you'll get to stand back and just witness your own behavior; maybe you are a little pushy come to think of it. These friends of yours are gemstones, so why are you always trying to get them to shine harder? They can shine on their own. Knowing this lets you relax on them, and as soon as you do, they'll feel it and they'll respect you more for just being a friend, rather than a drill sergeant.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you love your friends so much, you tend to let them all have a pass, no matter what. You are not the kind of person to hold a grudge and if a friend of yours says something stupid, you let it go. Holding on only makes your life worse, not theirs.

What happens on this day, July 19, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury is that your friends let you know that they have not only noticed how easy-going you are when it comes to the friendship, but how sweet you are and how much they want to be with you. When they think of friendship, they ALL think of you, first. That makes you feel like a million bucks, and puts a big smile on your fact during Moon conjunct Mercury. You are appreciated, that's for sure.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During Moon conjunct Mercury on July 19, 2023, you and a friend of yours will face each other in a confrontation; something has to give as you are both on the precipice of ending the friendship for reasons neither one of you really understands. That's how Moon conjunct Mercury comes to your rescue. Today is the day that you and this person are able to talk it out and really get to the bottom of the animosity or misunderstanding.

What stands out is that you both absolute love each other and probably can't live without this friendship...so why bother going through the motions of pretending to 'break up?' It's not necessary; what's needed here is a good, respectful heart to heart and that is what's going to happen on July 19, 2023. Good luck to you, Capricorn. Don't let this become an unnecessary drama, you already have too much of that in other areas.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.