Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Monday, July 17

Today's tarot horoscope brings in powerful energy from the New Moon for July 17, 2023. Here's how it affects each zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Who has time to wait around for someone to figure out what they want? Not you, Aries. You have too many things to do today, and while you would rather work with a partner, they may not be on the same page as you are. Don't let that stop you from moving along. Don't hold a grudge, either as that never works out well for anyone. Leave them home and go get yours.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Well, Taurus, you tested the waters and discovered that your heart is actually where it needs to be. It's hard to believe that the grass not only isn't greener on the other side, but you've come to enjoy your side of the lawn in love. You like where you are and who knows? Maybe you can grow a nice, happy relationship with the person who won your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Whew. That was a close one, wasn't it, Gemini? You were almost fooled, but you saw those red flags and were out the door in no time at all. It's a good feeling when you come to play and realize that some battles can never be won. Some people can never be fixed. You're not the expert and love can only go so far. It's better to let a relationship go then lose yourself. You've learned and are so much smarter now than ever before.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You have learned that the only way to get what you want in life is hard work. Luck can only come to those who are fortunate and at the right place at the right time. But it's plain to see that there is a mountain for you to climb, and the only way for you to get to the other side is to put in the time, energy, and effort. There will be no handing out of gifts on silver platters for you, Cancer. Nope. You have to make your future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Sometimes you just need to let someone else lead the way. Your friend has made certain decisions, and as much as you know, it won't turn out well for them, you can't make them see the light. They are blinded by their emotions, and the only way for them to learn is to let the relationship play itself out until the very end. You can be a supportive friend and listening ear. Or, you can do none of that, and simply wish them well and wait for the call when they tell you that they finally decided to call the whole thing off.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Time to start all over again. It's a strange feeling when you know that everything you thought you would have is no longer part of your life. The house you thought you'd live in, the job you thought you'd have has all changed. One setback in the future took a different direction. But this is a blessing for you. With the right mindset energy and focus you can rebuild and have a stronger and better future. You'll look back and say this was the best thing that ever happened to me.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

It's hard when you no longer feel connected to a political or religious organization, that you once supported. Lately, you may be struggling with the fact that many of the beliefs or activities don't resonate with your personal convictions. So you will need to make a decision as to whether or not, you will detach, and that could mean leaving a few friends behind as well, or just remaining silent and going with the flow when appropriate. It's a tough decision to make but you should follow your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Turns out the work wasn't worth the pay. You have come to realize that a big title and a stressful job really do nothing for you but result in misery and woe. You're ready to find a career that may not be as lucrative but gives you a strong sense of fulfillment and happiness. You might decide to go into teaching, sales, or go back to school to become a hairdresser. Anything is better than where you are now, and you are ready to make the switch.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You love your me-time, but lately being alone has led you to feeling dull and a bit bored mentally. It's time to step out and socialize. You need to be around people who stimulate ideas and give you a fresh perspective. You know how to be the life of the party, Sag, and it's time to get back into the scene.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Wave the white flag of surrender. There's love and then there's being controlling, and maybe you were overstepping your boundaries a little bit. Admit your fault and make amends. Life is too short to fight over things that don't matter in the long run. No one has time for petty, especially not you, Cap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You opened your heart and allowed your emotions to flow freely, and now you feel disappointed in your relationship. You'd like your partner to be more transparent and see how beautiful things can be if both of you would meet each other halfway. You can regain your intuitive powers and experience a sense of fulfillment and emotional clarity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

No answer to prayers doesn't mean that the universe isn't listening, but what it can mean is that what you're desiring isn't ideal for you right now or all wrong. Trust that things that are happening now are exactly as they are meant to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.