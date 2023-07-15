Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 16

Here it is, July 16, 2023, and with it comes your tarot horoscope for every zodiac sign in astrology. Find out what's in store for you based on your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Today's tarot card reading includes the energy of the Moon and Sun in Cancer — a few days before Leo season starts. Here's what's happening, according to your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble has a peculiar knack for seeking you out precisely when and where you least anticipate it, often manifesting at the worst moments. Aries, today may push you to avoid conflict while trying to get things done.

It is important to stay calm and composed; resist the temptation to give in to the frustrations that this day may bring you. When life veers off course and embarks upon a complex path, you can lose sight of what matters. However, by staying strong; you will navigate these challenges without any problem.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

People come to you when they need advice because you always seem to know exactly what to say. Today you may find yourself at a loss for words. Sometimes it's impossible to know all the answers. Life's questions can be perplexing. When you feel unsure, don't pretend you know what to do. Instead, be honest and just simply say that it's beyond your scope and you will get back to them later when you have more information.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Sometimes your greatest weakness becomes a great strength due to the circumstances you find yourself in. Today you will see the benefit of having a fatal flaw. It's an amazing feeling when you finally understand why you struggled so hard to change, but were unsuccessful. All the failures come together at this particular point in time, helping you to understand that the universe has a great plan and everything as it is meant to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Today, some thing out of the blue comes your way. It is though you were in the right place at the right time. Everything you hoped, for falls into your lap. It's going to be an amazing feeling to know that out of all the people in the world to experience this great phenomenon, you were the one to do so. It'll be an exciting adventure to share with your friends and family and have them celebrate this moment with you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need a little bit of time to yourself so you can get an idea of what life holds for you. You have been piling on lots of work and it's been pure distractions. There are only so many hours in a day and you will want to use them wisely. Pace yourself, and if a certain social engagement does not align with your goals or fits in with your schedule, give it a pass.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Fighting is necessary at times. You have strong opinions and you want to voice them. You may feel uncomfortable talking about politics or religious topics, but they are both hard to avoid with media and people talking about them so openly now. Don't let fear of being judged, 'getting into trouble' or being cancelled stop you from being honest, when it's comfortable for you. Speak your mind, if you feel like doing so and trust that others will show you the same respect you give.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You want to organize everything, and it's almost a form of procrastination from work you know needs to be done. You've been delaying this project and just as you sit down to start, you feel like the dishes must be done first or the laundry has to be folded. The mind is a trickster, and so today you'll need to resist giving in to it telling you that you've got plenty of time today. Pace yourself, but stick to the schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're so ready to enjoy a bonding experience with your partner. The two of you have been planning your date night for a long time, and now that it's here you don't want to allow anything to ruin the moment. It's so important to get quality time together. So, turn off the phone and disconnect from social media. Make tonight one you both will remember.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone isn't being as faithful as they claim, and you are unsure if you ought to tell their significant other what you know. What if the person already knows and is unwilling to do anything about it? Relationships are private matters, and maybe it's best to consider your decision carefully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It's time to think about the long game, especially when it comes to money. Finances can easily spiral out of control when you're not monitoring your spending. Today, tighten the belt a bit and try not to overspend on things you don't need to have. Delayed gratification can feel hard, but it does get easier.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You have friendships that you've known for a lifetime and now you want to create deeper relationships with people you've currently met. As you enter adulthood it can be a little harder to make close connections and tight emotional bonds. You can do it thought; find common interests and like-minded social events that allow you to mingle with people who like the same things that you do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be so complicated, and today you may find yourself caught up with gossip or the drama of a good friend even though you didn't intend to. Today be sure to put a time limit on how long you will allow yourself to fester and worry about what other people do or don't do. Your energy is precious and you don't want to waste it on things that you cannot control.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.