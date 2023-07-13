Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 14

Here is each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Friday, 14, 2023, during the Moon in Gemini.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't worry, Aries. With competition abound, it's natural to feel concerned about landing your dream life. However, remember that competition can bring out the best in you. Your uncanny ability to display a commanding presence appeals to potential employers seeking someone who can get the job done.

To maximize your competitive edge, focus on key strategies. Firstly, confidently showcase your unique skills and qualifications, emphasizing how they align with the job requirements. Stay informed about industry trends to demonstrate your dedication to professional growth. Additionally, network with professionals in your field, attend industry events, and build relationships to gain valuable opportunities and insights.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You knew this person would eventually show their true colors, but it does not make the truth less painful. Your heart hurts, and even though you forgive, you won't ever forget what just transpired. Being stabbed in the back by a friend is a deeply painful experience, but it also offers an opportunity for personal growth and self-reflection. Use this situation as a catalyst to surround yourself with healthier relationships and cultivate a stronger sense of self. Trust in your own resilience and embrace the lessons learned along the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're so ready to try something new in your profession. You've even begun to apply to different companies to see what opportunities open for you. Maintaining a positive mindset is crucial throughout the job search process. Embrace setbacks as learning opportunities and continuously improve your skills. By leveraging your strengths, staying informed, networking effectively, and maintaining a positive attitude, you'll increase your chances of landing the job you want and deserve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress card symbolizes abundance, nurturing, and emotional intelligence. It highlights your capacity to understand and connect with others on a deep level. Embrace your intuitive nature and empathetic qualities. To boost your emotional intelligence, practice active listening, seek to understand different perspectives, and validate others' feelings. Cultivate self-awareness and regulate your emotions effectively. When working with jealous individuals, maintain grace and compassion. Lead by example, offering support and encouragement. Foster open communication, address concerns directly, and celebrate the successes of others. Remember, your emotional intelligence is a powerful tool for building harmonious relationships and fostering a positive work environment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust your inner wisdom when making important decisions. Take time to gather information, weigh the options, and listen to your instincts. To navigate the guilt that may arise if you're wrong, practice self-compassion and learn from the experience. Understand that mistakes are part of growth. Reflect on the lessons learned and use them to make wiser choices in the future. Release self-judgment and embrace the understanding that decision-making is a process. The Empress reminds you to embrace your judgment and accept that every decision is an opportunity for personal development.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength card embodies courage, resilience, and inner fortitude. It represents a period of empowerment and the ability to overcome adversity. This card suggests that you are tapping into your inner strength, feeling confident and capable of facing any challenges that come your way. To further build resilience, focus on self-belief and self-care. Nourish your physical, mental, and emotional well-being through healthy habits, self-reflection, and positive affirmations. Surround yourself with a supportive network and seek guidance when needed. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, learning, and personal development. Remember, your inner strength is an unwavering force that can carry you through life's obstacles.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit card represents solitude, introspection, and self-discovery. Loneliness, when embraced in a healthy way, can be a transformative experience. It allows for self-reflection, personal growth, and the development of a deeper understanding of oneself. Spending time alone can lead to insights and clarity. However, it's important to be mindful of when loneliness becomes dangerous. Excessive isolation can lead to feelings of despair and disconnection. It's crucial to maintain a balance by engaging with supportive relationships and seeking social connection. Embrace the wisdom gained from solitude, but also recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy social life for overall well-being.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun card radiates positivity, success, and joy. It signifies a period of abundant blessings and fulfillment. Embrace this energy and bask in the glow of your achievements. To continue thriving, maintain a positive mindset, focusing on gratitude and optimism. Embrace new opportunities with confidence, knowing that you have the ability to succeed. Celebrate your accomplishments, both big and small, and share your light with others. Stay connected to your passions and pursue them wholeheartedly. Remember, success is not only measured by external achievements but also by inner happiness and fulfillment. Keep shining brightly, and the universe will respond with even more blessings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The tarot horoscope today highlights the challenges of problem-solving and the importance of finding joy amidst difficulties. Problems can be tough to solve due to their complexity, conflicting factors, or limited resources. However, it's crucial to remember that you don't have to let them consume your entire day. Take breaks, breathe, and give yourself permission to enjoy moments of respite. Seek support from loved ones or trusted advisors. Embrace a positive mindset, knowing that each challenge holds an opportunity for growth. By finding moments of joy and balance, you can approach problems with renewed energy and a clearer perspective, increasing your chances of finding effective solutions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor card brings forth a sense of stability, authority, and control. It signifies a period of confidence and power. As you embody the qualities of the Emperor, you may feel assertive, in command, and ready to take charge. In a relationship context, this card suggests a need for balance between strength and sensitivity. It may indicate that you or your partner are embracing a more authoritative role, providing stability and structure within the relationship. However, remember to balance this assertiveness with empathy and open communication, ensuring that both partners feel heard and respected. Trust your ability to lead with integrity and create a harmonious partnership based on mutual understanding.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Despite the pain, you have the strength to overcome and emerge stronger. Feelings of hurt, shock, and disappointment are natural. Acknowledge and process these emotions, allowing yourself time to heal. Focus on self-care, nurturing your emotional well-being through joyful activities and supportive relationships. Seek professional help if needed. Celebrate personal growth, learning from the experience to establish healthier boundaries and choose authentic connections. Rebuilding trust takes time, so proceed at your own pace. Cultivate self-trust, honor instincts, and let new connections form naturally. This experience doesn't define you. Rise above, resilient and wise, creating a brighter future. Trust in your ability to rebuild and find uplifting connections.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups signifies deep emotional connections, particularly those rooted in friendship and shared history. It represents the joy and comfort of having childhood friends who have stood the test of time. Embrace the warmth and nostalgia of these relationships, for they hold a special place in your heart. Remembering where you came from, no matter how successful you become, is vital. In a relationship, the Two of Cups indicates a strong bond based on mutual understanding and genuine affection. It's a reminder to cherish and nurture these connections, as they provide a solid foundation of support, love, and shared memories.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.