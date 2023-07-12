Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, July 13

Today's tarot horoscope reveals that we are at risk in losing ourselves for the sake of pleasing others. With today's Life Path Number being a 9, we want to help people where we can, but we still need to keep our eyes on boundaries and what we can continue to do long-term. Here's how this energy plays out for all zodiac signs on July 13, 2023, according to today's tarot horoscope.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Everyone has been acting so sketchy lately, and you're wondering what's the big secret? What are you not being told, and how do you find out what is going on? It's hard to feel like you're given the cold shoulder for no reason at all.

People form cliches and they bond for all sorts of reasons. Maybe this is not your place to shine the most, and the push is taking you somewhere else? Try to see this moment as an opportunity to expand your reach and find new friends to know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's a crazy world out there, and if you're not careful you can wind up wasting a lot of time on people, places and things that add up to a bunch of nothing. You like to savor the moments, and you crave company. This is what puts you in a vulnerable position. Sometimes they make you feel good, and other times you're wondering why you bothered in the first place. It's time wisen up, Taurus and take stock of the company you keep. You might enjoy venturing on your own and meeting someone new along the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

You believe in luck, and you consider your good fortune to be a blessing. You never take anything for granted, and that is why good things keep coming to you, Gemini, even when you think you don't deserve it. Today, a big reward is coming your way, and this out-of-the-blue surprise is timely. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You're ready to make a big decision. You are someone who likes to ponder your next move for a while, and then do what you need to do in silence. You don't need to hear approval from others. In fact, you prefer if people didn't know what you've got planned. Today, you do what you have to do stealth-like and behind the scenes letting others see the results and not just hear the announcement of your plans.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Karma delivers! There it is, Leo, right on your Facebook app. Someone got what they deserved and finally learned a hard lesson. It's a great feeling when a situation finally turns around on its head. See, you didn't have to do anything to make things right or dish out your revenge cold. No, the universe knew exactly what was needed at the precise time it should be done. Good thing you left everything in your higher power's hands.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Prayer denied. It is so confusing when you don't get what you've asked for. Today feels like a giant disappointment. The door is shut, and not only is it closed, its got a big ol' deadbolt lock on the other side. You will feel this sadness down to your bones, but soon you are going to understand why this was not for you. Sometimes you don't get what you think you deserved because it's not good enough for you, and there is something else out there that's much better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Roll up your sleeves, Libra. Today you're not fighting for anyone else but yourself. You have to take a stand and say what needs to be said because no one else will protect your rights for you. It's tough. But all you need to do is get the words past your lips, stand your ground, and hold. Once you are past the hardest part of this process, it will become a lot easier each and every day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You were right. No one believed you, but the facts show how you were spot on. You instincts did not fail you, and you could tell that a win was right around the corner. Your sweet success is all your own, and you can taste victory. While people congratulate you on your big deal, a part of you will feel sad because they didn't support you when you needed them. You've learned that you can stand on your own two feet, alone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Do you really want to burn bridges today? Hmm. Not likely, right. There's no point in winning if you're the only person you left to celebrate a win with. Sag, have you not learned one valuable lesson about life? Today, the universe will try to teach it to you one more time. If something is meant for you, nothing can stop you from having it. Trust this fact. It will change your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have a sharp eye for body language, so pay close attention, you'll notice when the light goes out in someone's eyes, indicating that your point is not getting across the way you want it to. Relationships are two-way if you want someone to hear you and care about your feelings, start asking clarifying questions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pay attention to how you and your partner relate to one another this week. Your relationship is a focal point, and something is distracting you from your partnership. You are prone to jumping the gun and pulling the trigger in relationships, jobs, and whatever else you think you need STAT. Today, your competitive nature will kick in, and you'll be a bull dozer, running over every single person in your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It's one of those days where life could be better, but it's not as bad as it could have been. This fact can bring out your sensitive side in ways you have not felt, and others have not seen. Check in with people before you let the negative talk sink in. Tap into your partnerships and work together. Do what yo can to make the most of your day even if it's a little on the more complicated side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.