Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, July 12

Today, we are more intuition as Mercury enters a new sign and the Moon enters Gemini. Here's how these energies impact each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

In the realm of personal growth and self-discovery, the cards reveal an intriguing journey of learning to love and appreciate solitude. This period of your life serves as a fertile ground for transformative experiences. Let the wisdom of the tarot guide you on this path of introspection and self-love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

It is crucial to always show up, for you never know what miracles may transpire. Despite feeling apprehensive or concerned about the outcome, if you make the effort to show up, the universe may open doors or move mountains on your behalf. The only way to discover what is possible is by taking that leap of faith and giving it a try.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life is not always smooth sailing, and it is natural to desire favorable outcomes at all times. It is human nature to hope for success in every endeavor. However, when faced with the most challenging moments, life compels you to tap into your inner strength and uncover your true essence. Trust that this journey will empower you to become stronger than ever before. You have the capacity to transcend the noise and distractions that life presents. Do not be overly concerned about achieving perfection in everything you do. Sometimes, it is more important to focus on doing the things you need to do to the best of your ability, acknowledging that imperfection is a part of the human experience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Embrace the notion of trying something new. Stepping outside of your comfort zone can be incredibly uncomfortable. It may feel as though you're risking wasting precious time. A part of you might long to remain in familiar territory. It's normal to experience unease when confronted with aspects of yourself that you dislike or where you feel inadequate. However, that is precisely the purpose of taking such steps. Taking a pause, reflecting, and examining your inner being can be a transformative experience. It allows you to assess your strengths and capabilities, encouraging personal and intellectual growth. Recognize the abundance of resources within you and take pride in your journey. Remember, this path may not be meant for everyone, but it is specifically designed to provide you with an opportunity to surpass your wildest dreams.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The essence of life lies in growth. It is not solely defined by possessions or the recognition received from others. While it is valuable to establish connections and be recognized, it is crucial to acknowledge that life itself is transient. If you fear exploring new paths, it is because they come with an entirely new set of rules that may seem unfamiliar and unjust. However, each time you venture into a new chapter, you discover your limitations, learn what resonates with you, and gain insight into what doesn't. Do not give up prematurely; wait until the timing is optimal before making any decisions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It is alright if certain individuals fade away from your life; sometimes they are meant to play temporary roles. When you evolve and strive for personal growth, not everyone will resonate with your truth. Their paths may diverge from yours. However, you will soon begin to attract the right people who align with your values and aspirations. Everything becomes clearer and a unique synergy emerges. It becomes evident that your lives are in harmony. When faced with discouragement, avoid dwelling on it. Instead, embrace the journey, remain open-minded, and endeavor to find joy in the ride.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Small actions accumulate into substantial rewards. Embrace the mindset of conquering each day. Life's plans for you may involve operating on a smaller scale. Perhaps it means prioritizing stress avoidance and preventing overwhelming feelings. Your role could be to inspire others by illustrating how miracles unfold when you surrender your concerns to a higher power and truly release them. There is no need to conform to societal expectations; instead, honor your authentic self and align with your inherent nature. Remember, you were uniquely fashioned for a purpose.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Two of Cups

The Two of Cups speaks of a budding partnership filled with potential. It acknowledges that perfect matches are rare, but it is within the imperfections that true growth and understanding can be found. Embrace the uniqueness of your bond, cherishing the moments of connection and shared love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Leaders are not superhumans endowed with omniscience. Rather, they have mastered the art of failing faster and rebounding more swiftly than others. It is natural to believe that certain individuals possess all the answers, and upon meeting them, we yearn for their secrets. We hunger for their knowledge and wisdom, yet the truth is that such attainments are within our reach as well. The universe bestows light and love upon all who seek it. There is no favoritism, no exclusivity; it is an abundant offering available to everyone. Embrace the mindset of abundance!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Take all the time you require; it's a fascinating concept. We often perceive time as a finite resource, but the reality is that time possesses far greater flexibility than we can comprehend. We transcend its constraints when we experience accelerated growth, and we feel its stillness when fully immersed in the present moment. Instead of succumbing to despair, let today be a source of hope, for time is a profound teacher. It teaches us to embrace life earnestly, yet it will never impose limitations on our souls.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Eight of Cups

Take a hard look at yourself. It's good to self-reflect so you can know where you are and where you need to be. The Eight of Cups represents the need for introspection and reflection within the relationship. Sometimes, it is necessary to take a step back and reassess your needs and desires. Trust your intuition and know when it's time to let go or make changes that better align with your authentic self.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

What motivates you to succeed? Do you strive for new experiences or actively seek opportunities to improve yourself and eagerly pursue them? The aspiration to enhance your life in a manner that allows you to be kinder and more charitable to the world is truly admirable. However, while pursuing success, it is crucial to remember that relationships are invaluable treasures and stepping stones on your journey. Each individual you encounter serves as a mirror, reflecting a truth about yourself. Even those whom you perceive as lacking wisdom can become your teachers.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.