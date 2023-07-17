Love Horoscope For July 18, During The Moon In Cancer Entering Leo

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for today, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 brings an courage to romantic relationships, marriage, dating and single life, as the Moon leaves Cancer to enter Leo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 18, 2023:

Aries

You're ready for love, Aries, and truth be told you've been dreaming about something romantic for a long time. As the Moon enters Leo, your romantic side is ready to explore the potential of your relationship. You realize that your mind has been on other things, but today you want to make up for lost time with a passionate connection. You will need to tame your craving for admiration from your partner, and give them some attention too. Embrace the warmth and playfulness in your relationships today, while nurturing the emotional bonds that bring you closer. Remember, it's not all about you; the two of you can make this a beautiful day together.

Taurus

You are such a soulful personality, and when the mood hits you just right, your loving side pours out without much provocation. You can't help yourself, Taurus ... sensual love is what you do best. So, today your mate is in for a treat. During this phase, the Moon in Leo ignites your desire for love and affection, and you're not holding back. You yearn for loyalty and stability and you have found something you value in your relationship. Today, take your creative side to the next level in a romantic sense; express your feelings generously. Before you know it, you'll have deepen the emotional connection you share with your partner, and fulfilled your own desire for closeness, too.

Gemini

Sunshine and rainbows, Gemini, that's what's in store for you today with the Moon in Leo. Today, your love life becomes dynamic and exciting, and you find yourself where you want to be in love and romance. No more lonely nights for you, and you come to deliver something extra special to your partner. You seek intellectual stimulation and want a partner who challenges you mentally; but it's you who brings this out in them by the way you listen and engage in conversation. Embrace spontaneity and allow your playful side to shine, fostering a sense of joy and adventure in your relationships. Where there were gaps in your relationship. you'll find there to be a change where intimacy starts to take root again.

Cancer

You can't always get what you want in a relationship, Cancer, but rejection from your mate can be one of the best things to have happened to you in a long time. Your partner's inability or lack of desire to do things with you can lead you to meet your friendship needs elsewhere, and this can open the door to deeper connections to your friends that you've neglected when your relationship first started. The Moon in Leo amplifies your emotions and intensifies your desire for love. You seek recognition and want to feel valued by your partner. Embrace your authenticity and express your needs with confidence, allowing your partner to celebrate and support you.

Leo

You are going to feel amazing the next few days, Leo, and when your confidence gets a boost, you express yourself romantically in all the right ways. You're charming and naturally alluring. This is your time to go out and mingle if you're single, or if you're currently in a relationship, enjoy some hot summer lovin' with your mate. The Moon enters your sign and enhances your natural magnetism. Your radiant energy attracts love effortlessly. Don't focus only on others, though, Leo. Remember to practice self-love and let your generosity expend to yourself, too.

Virgo

You have set some pretty high standards for yourself, Virgo, and sometimes you may wonder if that's why it's so hard to meet someone you can click with. Today, you are asking yourself why dating has to be so difficult. You just want a genuine connection with meaningful conversation, is that too much to ask? Maybe ... but today, maybe not. You might bump into an old friend who values your intellect and appreciates your attention to detail. Today, consider letting that guard drop a little bit. True love may not be found with a person you don't know via some app on your phone. You might meet the One in a person you've known all along. Be vulnerable, Virgo, and open your heart to something familiar that may surprise you.

Libra

You're the Scales, the balancer, the harmonizer of relationships. So, when you find people not getting along in the family or between friends it is downright heartbreaking for you. During this period, the Moon in Leo highlights your desire for harmony and balance in relationships, and you are willing to go the extra mile to make this happen. For yourself, you know that if you keep attracting drama into your life, you'll not be able to attract the love you want. Today, try to see the positive side of things, even if it's not easy to do. Seek love that is both passionate and harmonious. Tap into your natural charm and diplomatic nature. If others won't cultivate deep connections, you can create a beautiful love story all on your own, even if it's just you, a show on TV and your best furry pal.

Scorpio

You are intense, and when the Moon enters Leo it intensifies your romantic side so much so that you cannot let the day pass without spending time with your love. You will be jumping through hoops to make romance happen. The Moon in a fellow fixed fire sign fuels your desire for an intense connection, and tonight is the night you make it happen. You seek depth and emotional authenticity, and you know that you have to sacrifice sometimes to spend time together. There's work schedules that conflict with getting together tonight. But nothing is off the table for your relationship tonight. You'll do the driving, order in the take out, as long as the night ends with the two of you in each other's arms.

Sagittarius

It's time to enjoy a bit of adventure, and today you are thinking travel and new destinations, maybe a cruise or an international trip overseas. With the Moon in Leo, your love life becomes adventurous and passionate, just as you like it to be. You want to have fun, and today is the day you plan for it this weekend, if you can't squeeze in some adventure now. What makes it so easy for you to spearhead a nice weekend is your optimism and love for new things. You've got a list of items you'd like to do, and you can inspire your partner with your enthusiasm to do them all before summer is over. If love has been a bit lackluster lately, today you'll be creating a relationship that thrives on adventure and shared experiences. Yay!

Capricorn

You work too much, and you sometimes work too hard. You have been burning the candle on both ends, and it's caused you to lose tough with your sensual side. During this phase, the Moon in Leo encourages you to find a balance between work and love. You seek a partner who supports your ambitions, but you need to also be supportive of their need for love and affection. It's great to have a person in your life who understands your dedication, but don't become so lost in the shuffle. Embrace the softer side of loving support. The type of love that tells you to take a break, kick back and enjoy a sunrise together. It can feel inconvenient at first, but it's what you're working for, isn't it? To live a life you can enjoy. So, be open to both sides of your communication and make time for romance. Let your partner be the one who nurtures love that aligns with both of your goals, even if they don't look the same.

Aquarius

Relationships need visions for a future, and it's so easy to focus on the romantic side, when you are in love, but there's so much more to being a power couple.

Yes, it's an exciting thing to fall in love. You have found a person who makes your heart skip a beat, and this is what you've hoped for. Now, with the Moon in Leo, your love life becomes vibrant and exciting, and it's all you can think about. It's time to think about the purpose of your relationship. Why do you think you've met each other at this time in life? How do you heal one another. Can you see a future with this person, and if yes, where does your journey lead?

Pisces

You have so much love to give, and when you are able to find someone who can handle the depths of your feelings, it's almost a relief that you didn't scare them away. During the Moon in Leo, your heart awakens and your romantic fantasies intensifies. You have such a deep desire for emotional connection, it can be painful to you when you don't get it. This is part of your sensitive nature, and your significant other may not understand that when you're texting a little bit more than usual it's you needing them to let you know you're loved. Today, be comfortable with your compassionate heart and create a safe space for vulnerability. Wanting emotional intimacy in your relationships is not a bad thing, and your significant other may not appreciate your neediness today, but they will miss you later when you're gone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.