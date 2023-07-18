Love Horoscope For July 19, During Venus Opposite Saturn

Today's love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting July 19, during a busy Venus in Leo.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 19, 2023:

Aries

When one door closes another one opens, and for you Aries, this could involve. your romantic life. The Moon opposite Saturn may bring some relationship challenges for you, independent Aries. There's a possibility of a breakup or separation. However, this can also create space for a fresh start. Embrace the opportunity to focus on self-discovery and personal growth, as new relationships may enter your life.

Taurus

Love requires a tender approach and it takes effort to show care and affection when life gets busy. For you, Taurus, the Moon opposite Saturn may indicate relationship issues that require your attention. Communication and trust-building become essential during this period. While there may be bumps along the way, with commitment and effort, you can overcome obstacles and strengthen your bond.

Gemini

Self love isn't just for a day, it's a lifestyle shift. During this phase, the Moon opposite Saturn suggests that you may find yourself more focused on your personal growth and independence, curious Gemini. Singleness could be a part of this journey, allowing you to explore your own desires and establish a stronger sense of self.

Cancer

You have been waiting for this for so long, Cancer. The Moon opposite Saturn offers you an opportunity for new relationships, sentimental Cancer. Embrace the potential for love and connection, as this period may bring someone special into your life. Remain open to the possibilities and let your intuition guide you towards a fulfilling partnership.

Leo

You knew it would come to this. Leo, the Moon opposite Saturn may bring potential challenges and possible breakups. This period calls for honest introspection and evaluation of your current relationship dynamics. It's essential to communicate openly with your partner and work towards finding a balance that supports both of your needs.

Virgo

It's not that bad, Virgo. You like having the bed all to yourself, don't you? During the Moon opposite Saturn, you kind of like your space, Virgo. Use this time to prioritize self-care and personal growth. Prioritize your own needs and aspirations, and don't rush into new relationships. Allow love to find its way to you naturally.

Libra

How will you meet someone if you don't put yourself out there into the world and give life a try? The Moon opposite Saturn offers the potential for new relationships, hamonious Libra. Embrace the possibilities and be open to meeting new people. Remember to take things slowly and allow a deep connection to develop naturally. This period may bring someone special into your life.

Scorpio

Relationships have their shares of ups and downs, and sometimes you can go through an entire period where love feels strained and your decision to be a couple gets tested. Scorpio, the Moon opposite Saturn suggests that you may face challenges in your current relationship. Honest communication and compromise are crucial during this period. While a breakup is possible, it's also an opportunity for growth and transformation, leading to healthier and more fulfilling partnerships.

Sagittarius

It's hard to be an alpha in a relationship, but you can learn to balance things when you let yourself take turns leading in love. During the Moon opposite Saturn, you may find yourself focusing on your own independence and personal journey, fierce Sagittarius. Enjoy your singleness, and use this time to explore your passions and expand your horizons. Allow love to unfold naturally when the time is right.

Capricorn

The door opens to love, and you might find that it's easier to date than it used to be for you now than you had experienced in the past. Capricorn, the Moon opposite Saturn indicates the potential for new relationships. This period may bring exciting romantic prospects into your life. Embrace the possibilities and be open to the experiences that come your way. Cultivate patience and let love develop at its own pace.

Aquarius

You can talk things over and you can find a way to grow closer with the right approach. The Moon opposite Saturn may bring challenges to your current relationship, Aquarius. Communication and compromise are key during this period. While a breakup is possible, it's an opportunity for growth and self-reflection. Work on establishing healthier dynamics in future partnerships.

Pisces

During the Moon opposite Saturn, you may find yourself delighting in singleness, loving Pisces. Take this time to focus on self-discovery and inner healing. Use your empathetic nature to nurture your own emotions and seek personal growth. Allow love to find you when you're truly ready. The right one comes when you least expect them to, and it's going to be wonderful because you'll feel healed and emotionally prepared.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.