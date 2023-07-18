Horoscope For July 19, During The Moon In Leo

Today the active Moon will be in Leo, enforceing changes and encouraging growth. Here is how it affects each zodiac sign's horoscope on July 19.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are going to love today's dynamic energy, because it can push you to do things you ordinarily procrastinate on. But not today. The Moon in Leo square Uranus brings unpredictable emotions, and passion fans the flame of your greatest motivation.

Take extra care to express yourself with empathy toward others; understanding what others are going through is a must-do today. Stay open to feedback and be willing to adapt your approach. Remember, your fiery passion is what you're known for but try to temper it with a touch of sensitivity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Hang in there, Taurus. Sometimes life tosses you an unexpected surprise that can leave you dizzy and unsure how to respond. The Moon is making waves in your life. In fact, today's Moon in Leo square Uranus may disrupt your usual stability, Taurus. You will have to dig those heels in deep to stay the course, but a part of you may like it that way.

You're ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so tap into this energy to embrace your empathetic side. Offer support to those around you. Be patient and understanding as unexpected changes arise, allowing others to lean on your grounded presence. A few friends need you to be there. You're the rock in their lives!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are thoughtful and kind, but today you need to come back down to earth and join the little people of the planet. That means guiding your life with your heart and not your mind. The Moon in Leo square Uranus may heighten your emotional sensitivity, Gemini, but you might think too much and miss a moment.

Pay attention to how things feel. Tune in to your own emotional needs while remaining empathetic towards others; sometimes how others feel mirror your own emotional temperature, so don't be dismissive when it seems inconvenient to cry. Let open and honest communication rule the day. Words can be so helpful to understanding how to navigate any surprises that arise, during an active Uranus. Your adaptability will shine during this time, and so will your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Oh no! Moody is your middle name today, and you don't like it when your feelings disrupt your life. But today, going with the flow may require packing some tissues in case a sappy commercial comes on and hits you in the feels. With the Moon in Leo square Uranus, you may experience emotional turbulence, Cancer. Today, a friend could be going through a tough time, and you carry their burden on your heart as if it were your own.

Focus on self-care, today, especially if you feel the need to process your emotions tonight. Journaling can be helpful today. It's so sweet how you extend your compassionate nature to others who may be going through similar challenges. But remember, when creating a supportive atmosphere for others, do the same for you, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love attention, Leo, and today you will be feeling great about the future, so when you share how excited you are about your successes in life, friends loe the news, but it can lend to insecurity in others. They may wonder why their lives aren't doing so well, or what they can do to improve. You might notice this in how they don't readily seem eager to hear your stories, and instead think they aren't interested. Consider seeing other's point of view.

The Moon in your sign when it squares Uranus will amplify your emotions, Leo. You might find your ego swings like a pendulum, from pride to humble back to proud again. While embracing your individuality, don't forget to practice empathy for those who aren't doing as well; you don't have to feel shame for succeeding, you've worked hard for what you've got now, but remember your actions affect others. Remain open to different perspectives and prioritize understanding in your interactions; offer to help or give advice. That can be super kind of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can plan everything just right, but every once in a while the universe says, "Virgo, it's time to learn how to be flexible." And, you have no other choice but to bend to the will of a higher power. Today'sMoon in Leo square Uranus brings unexpected changes, Virgo, and it may not be what you imagined the day would hold, but that's OK. You can wing it. You have a witty sense of humor, and people love to watch you show how resourceful you can be. You offer a steady presence to those around you, and that's what makes you an incredible friend and leader. Your attention to detail can help you navigate the uncertainties, and you may learn something new, too, as you listen closely to what's going on around you. Who knows? This unexpected eventual may be a lesson for all, and give you a chance to provide valuable guidance to others. Go, go, Virgo!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's one of those days, Libra. With the Moon in Leo square Uranus, you may feel pulled in different emotional directions. You know life can be that way, but it's most definitely not your favorite energy to experience mid-week. Today, rather than lament the current state of corporate politics or ask yourself why you even bother, be the rainbow in the storm. Focus on finding balance within yourself and extend that sense of harmony to your relationships. Practice empathetic listening and seek compromise to maintain harmony amidst any disruptions. You're a Libra ... of course, you can do this.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Once you've allowed someone to enter your inner circle of trust, they remain there unless trust is broken. Today, The Moon in Leo square Uranus may intensify your emotions about privacy and intimate friendships. Scorpio, you can be so hard on others if they seem to be distracted when you're speaking to them. You know how intense life can be, cut yourself and others some slack today. Embrace your empathetic nature to connect with others on a deep level, but understand that there's also room for humor and wit. Offer support and understanding during this intense period. A bit of balance will help to create a safe space for open and honest conversations without all the heaviness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You get down and out, too. The big difference is that you often keep things to yourself. You don't even try to find a hero to save you from your sadness because you like to be your own hero. Your story places you as the main character of your life's book.

So, during today's Moon in Leo square Uranus you feel challenge, and this impacts your usual optimism. You might actually need a friend to pick you up when you're feeling down, Sagittarius. Who knew? Today adventure comes in the form of allowing others to be there for you. You can let down your tough person nature, and open up your adventurous spirit by exploring new perspectives and seeking common ground. Whew.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got a big day ahead, and who needs emotions? Not you? But the universe has a different plan, and with the Moon in Leo square Uranus, you may encounter unexpected emotional shifts, Capricorn. You are learning that life is about balance, and that includes slowing the brisk pace you often keep so. you can savor the moments, even if they are hard ones. Take a deep breath. Cultivate your relationships. You have deep empathy for the needs of others, and today your grounded approach mixed with a few social interactions can be a great way to spend your day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love people, but every once in a while you want space to think and to be alone in your thoughts. Today you may decide to forgo the usual lunch with the crew or skip the happy hour routine. You want to be alone, and you need it to restore some of your sanity this week. The Moon in Leo square Uranus may heighten your desire for independence and intensify your need for freedom. Realize that when you're feeling less needy you can see others as weak for wanting to be with people. Try to find that middle ground; finding unique ways to connect with others, valuing their individuality. Extend your understanding as you navigate personal and collective changes together.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your heart is on your sleeve again, Pisces, and when you are in the feels, you are open and vulnerable to everything. During this phase, the Moon in Leo square Uranus may enhance your emotional sensitivity, Pisces. Protect your compassionate nature; you don't want to be taken for granted when you're at a place to give and give without holding back. You can offer a listening ear to a good friend who needs a shoulder to lean on, but you can't fix their problems; sometimes you need to let them figure it out on their own. Be a comfort, but remember not to allow someone's pain to open the scabs of old wounds you've healed. Today can be triggering, but you'll get through it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.