Horoscope For July 17, During The New Moon In Cancer

Today's New Moon in Cancer opens the door to a new chapter in our lives. This compliments the change we experience with the Nodes entering the signs of Aries and Libra today. Here's how today's astrological forecast effects your horoscope starting July 17.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, July 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't worry, Aries. There are so many things going right in your life at this moment, so why focus on the little things that you can't control? The New Moon in Cancer encourages you, Aries, to focus on your emotional well-being. Take a break from your usual fiery pace and indulge in self-care. Use this time to connect with loved ones, nurture your relationships, and find comfort in the warmth of home.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your mind is a wonderful thing, and it's so powerful, Taurus. Why not tap into the power of your mindset and start attracting what you want into your life? During this New Moon in Cancer, Taurus, it's time to set intentions regarding your home and family life. Create a peaceful and harmonious environment that nourishes your soul. Focus on strengthening your emotional bonds and finding stability in your domestic sphere.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a talker, so of course, you're going to say what you need to say. Is there any other way to live when you're a Gemini. Short answer: No.

So, the New Moon in Cancer brings a focus on communication for you, Gemini. Take time to express your emotions openly and honestly. Connect deeply with those around you, engaging in heartfelt conversations that foster understanding and emotional connection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't give up hope, Cancer. You are emotional, yes, but channel those feeling into something you want. You can use your feelings to help set things in motion. This New Moon in your own sign, Cancer, empowers you to set intentions aligned with your emotional needs and personal growth. Take the opportunity to nurture yourself, set boundaries, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Trust your intuition as you manifest your desires.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Put "Let it go" on your Spotify playlist and sing at the top of your lungs. It's time to release the old and make room for the new. During the New Moon in Cancer, Leo, it's time to focus on your emotional foundation. Reflect on your past and heal any wounds that may hinder your growth. Create a secure and loving inner sanctuary that supports your self-expression and creativity.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Yes, you. It's time to care for yourself. Your wants. Your needs. You, you and more you. It's not being selfish. It's called self-love, and you need hefty doses of it. The New Moon in Cancer encourages you, Virgo, to prioritize emotional well-being and self-care. Take time for introspection and connect with your inner self. Set intentions to bring more peace, tranquility, and balance into your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're a people-person, and you are designed to be around individuals whom you can love and be loved by as well. During this New Moon, Libra, it's time to focus on nurturing and deepening your connections with others. Set intentions to create harmonious relationships built on trust, empathy, and emotional support. Seek balance between your own needs and those of your loved ones.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You know what you need to do. You don't need permission, a new journal to write out your thoughts or a visit to a local tarot card reader to remind you about who you are. You already feel this one in your soul. The New Moon in Cancer urges you, Scorpio, to tend to your emotional healing and well-being. Dive deep into your subconscious, release past traumas, and set intentions for transformation. Embrace forgiveness and nurture a sense of emotional liberation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You need stability, Sag. It's one thing to have wanderlust and travel the world, but it's an entirely other thing to feel like the rug is going to be pulled from beneath your feet every time you turn around. During this New Moon, Sagittarius, it's time to focus on creating a comforting and secure home environment. Set intentions to establish a sense of grounding and stability in your personal life. Embrace a nurturing space that supports your adventurous spirit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being authentic is a skin deep matter. It's being who you are, and it also means knowing who you are not. It's not an easy thing to do. The New Moon in Cancer encourages you, Capricorn, to set intentions that revolve around emotional vulnerability and authentic self-expression. Allow your inner child to surface and explore creative outlets that bring you joy and emotional fulfillment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love your family, and when you detach from the world, sometimes you forget that about yourself. During this New Moon, Aquarius, it's time to connect with your emotional side and deepen your bonds with loved ones. Set intentions to create a supportive community and foster a sense of belonging. Embrace empathy and nurture connections that resonate with your soul.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are the last sign of the zodiac and that makes you inherently the most evolved. You are meant to explore your spiritual nature and sometimes it can feel intense. The New Moon in Cancer invites you, Pisces, to set intentions that focus on your emotional and spiritual growth. Connect with your intuition, engage in self-reflection, and set boundaries to protect your sensitive nature. Create a sanctuary for your soul to flourish.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.