Horoscope For July 12, During The Moon Entering Gemini

Today's horoscope for July 12, 2023 ushers in new energy when the Moon leaves earthy Taurus to enter Gemini for the next two days.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't have to do everything at the same time. It's amazing how you can feel so passionate about getting a job done, and then quickly burn out in the process. That's why one of the traits you possess, Aries, is starting fast but lacking finishes. However, if you organize your success plan and create a strategy today, you might be surprised by the results. Taking things slow and steady is what wins the race for you, and it's important to remember that. By completing tasks systematically, you can achieve all you want with less frustration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you put in enough effort, you can fix and improve something. Today, there's something on your mind that you know isn't the way you want it to be. Things are not aligned, and people are expressing their dissatisfaction, causing you a great deal of distress. Instead of complaining or overwhelming yourself with more busy work, take a step back today and assess the entire situation. Maybe there's a project management position or someone who can perceive the connection and identify the missing link that will help you bring it all together. Rather than worrying about making people happy, focus on making things function effectively.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Always good to have a backup plan for when life goes crazy. You have been putting all your eggs in one basket. You only have one income strain, and where would you be if that were to not work out for you. Today, instead of just focusing on being the best employee at a company, you should consider starting something for yourself as well on the side. As Gary Vanyerchuk would say, diversify. You can find a time, even if it’s just an hour at the end of each day. What do you like doing, and what with someone pay you to do for them? Finding a way to combine these two things can be your sweet spot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It has been quite some time since you last networked with others. To be honest, you tend to lose touch with people when life gets busy. Lately, you've been thinking about your LinkedIn profile and networking opportunities. You are aware that there are many people from your past who might remember you. However, reaching out to them after years of no communication can feel like an awkward icebreaker. Instead of simply brushing it off and starting anew, consider approaching the situation with humility and making the effort to reach out. Rather than sending a quick text message on LinkedIn, try picking up the phone and calling them. Acknowledge that maintaining connections isn't your strong suit, but express your genuine desire to change. People appreciate when we admit our mistakes, and you might be pleasantly surprised by how happy they are to hear from you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have finally reached a point in your life where you feel content with your career and finances. In fact, you have always promised yourself that once you achieve this position, you would find a way to help others. Well, the time has come to fulfill that promise. Instead of being unsure about where to begin, start by considering your passions. Do you have a deep love for animals? Are you enthusiastic about children's education and want to make a difference? These are important questions, and often there can be overlap between your areas of interest. So, why not explore what your friends are involved in and look for local events where you can get involved and start giving back? Remember, when you give, you receive more in return than you ever imagined. That's what you're striving for.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It can be challenging when family members struggle to get along. It's evident that you and your siblings aren't communicating like you used to, and the silence during the holidays is palpable. You may wonder if you truly want to change the dynamics of your family relationships, especially when it seems that you're the only one interested while others have seemingly withdrawn. While you may not be able to make a significant impact this year, you can start small. Consider sending an email or a heartfelt note just to say hello and let them know you care. Over time, these small gestures can yield extraordinary results. It's crucial to be authentic and genuine in your efforts, showing your willingness to build bridges and restore the love that was once lost.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One of the most difficult phone calls you'll ever have to make is when you have to deliver some tough news to someone you love. You've come to the realization that you can no longer continue doing something they've been asking of you. In fact, you've been doing it for longer than you should have, solely because of your love for them. However, today you realize that in order to regain your own sanity, you need to set boundaries and communicate a deadline for when they must take responsibility for themselves. By keeping them dependent on you, you're not doing them any favors, even though they may not understand it right now. Perhaps, with time and as they learn to help themselves, they will come to appreciate the tough love you are showing them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Work is the last thing on your mind today. If given the chance, you would call out for an entire year and escape from everything to go on a vacation. However, responsibilities beckon. Bills need to be paid, and everyone seems to be demanding something from you. Even debt collectors have become more persistent. Today, channel this frustration in a different direction. Consider whether your current job is meeting your financial and emotional needs. Instead of allowing the frustration to consume you, make a decision to explore new opportunities. Start applying for jobs that offer better financial rewards and benefits. A small change in your life might just be what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've always aspired to enjoy the finer things in life, but they have often felt out of your grasp. You're willing to put in more effort than anyone else to achieve what you desire, but your financial knowledge and skills are lacking. It's frustrating to admit that this is an area where you struggle. Instead of harboring jealousy towards friends who seem to effortlessly manage their finances, it's time to take a different approach. Consider signing up for a course on financial literacy or reaching out to resources like Money Girl or exploring Planet Money. Take proactive steps to improve your financial understanding and assume responsibility for your life. It's time to make the change you've been yearning for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The wanderlust within you is stirring, Capricorn. The thought of embarking on a thrilling journey fills your heart with excitement. This is the perfect time to plan that long-awaited trip. The anticipation may bring a mix of exhilaration and a hint of nervousness, but don't let fear hold you back. Embrace the unknown and step out of your comfort zone. Remember, the joy of travel lies in the experiences and memories you'll create. Pack your bags and set off on an adventure that will ignite your spirit and leave you feeling refreshed and inspired.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the somber waves of loss and grief may have washed upon your shore recently. The pain and emptiness you feel are valid, and it's essential to acknowledge and honor your emotions. Allow yourself time to grieve and heal, for healing is a process unique to each individual. Surround yourself with loved ones who offer support and understanding. Express your feelings creatively, be it through art, writing, or music. Remember, even in the darkest moments, your inner strength and resilience will guide you towards a place of light and hope.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today marks the beginning of your new life as a single person, and it feels both unfamiliar and enticing. You now have the freedom to do whatever you want without seeking permission from anyone else. The tranquility that comes with it may seem surprising, considering it's what you've desired for a while, and now it's finally here. It will take time to adjust and feel comfortable in your own skin once again. There might be moments of loneliness, but remember that time brings new opportunities and enjoyable experiences. Embrace the idea of dating yourself and engaging in activities that bring you joy. This journey of self-discovery is going to be fantastic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.