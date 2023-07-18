Which 3 Zodiac Signs Can Have The Best Horoscopes On July 19, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 19, 2023, thanks to the Moon and Mercury. Today will be an engaging but mysterious day for most people. With Moon conjunct Mercury in Leo and Lilith not too far away, your imagination will spark throughout the day. The inspirations will scare you if you do not consider yourself unconventional. Some of you may even feel drawn to horror movies or ghost stories today for some reason, especially those based on love gone bad.

For the most part, though, the day will progress smoothly as it usually does on a Wednesday. You may gossip more than usual or feel like chattering with your co-workers about nothing of too much importance. The end of the day will spark a few philosophical moments, especially with Moon square Uranus. You may feel drunk even if you are not drunk. A simple journaling exercise can help you channel this moody energy into something that helps your soul thrive.

The colors green, yellow and dusky orange will be lucky for most people today. Especially those that work with powdered colors in some capacity in their profession. Just make sure not to get into petty fights with anyone over who is more popular. Let'let'sus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 19, 2023, which will spoil your mood.

July 19 horoscopes for

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today will be an extraordinary day for you, Sagittarius. You will feel light in your heart and may want to share it with as many people as possible, especially your family. For some of you, this will be because of an unexpected opportunity. For others, this will be because of a romance you never expected to engage in.

Moon in Leo is firmly in your corner today. Moon conjunct Mercury can make you flap your mouth more than necessary. You know you have a problem with unfiltered thoughts spilling out. Try not to get in trouble!

Suppose you have been trying to reorganize your life or establish a routine. Today is very positive, especially for those who want to eliminate the toxic from their life and incorporate good habits. You may even decide that you don don't want to keep fighting with someone and just end the relationship altogether.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today will be an intensely powerful day for you, Capricorn. You will feel like the universe is conspiring in your favor and all the puzzle pieces are settling down where they should. Some of you have worked hard to make this happen, especially if you are in an event management role or the entertainment industry.

Weirdly enough, it's because of Leo's heavy concentration of planets. Capricorn and Leo are inconjunct zodiac signs and this usually creates blockages. With Mars in Virgo as the turnkey, you can ground this energy into something valuable and productive iIncluding making friends with people you never thought you would gel with. Today is also a good day to focus on the big questions in life. Make some time for pondering this in the evening if you can. Sometimes people think they are the only key player in an enterprise ... only to realize that the "cog" in the wheel they looked down upon was just as crucial. Don't let that be your story.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be an exciting day for you. You will experience a few situations requiring wisdom to make the right choice. If you can do that, your day will be simply amazing and light-hearted. The problem is impulsiveness and pride may make you do the wrong thing or say something you regret later. Now that you are reading this horoscope, you can be well-prepared. Try to breathe deeply a few times throughout the day to remain in your majestic power and not devolve into street rat territory.

Moon, Mercury, Venus and Lilith are all in Leo now. Your powers of manifestation are heightened and also is your creativity. Once the Sun joins the crew in a few more days, you will feel even more golden than you do right now. Take advantage of this and pour the energy into productive ventures. However, don't be overly generous to those who don't deserve your generosity.

You will enter a crucial period in your life in just a few more days. There will be challenges, but there will also be big payouts — Now's the time to prepare yourself so you are not cnaware. If you feel called to, work with a protective or grounding crystal to help you control impulsivity.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.