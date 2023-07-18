3 Zodiac Signs May Feel A Bit Moody On July 19, During Moon Square Uranus

If we find that on this day, July 19, 2023, we are flying off the handle for no good reason, it's likely because we are one of the three moody zodiac signs which simply can't deal with the transit of the Moon square Uranus. Oh yes, be afraid ... be very afraid.

Today delude ourselves as patient, calm, kind-hearted people. Today, we go from friendly neighbor to Godzilla in point three seconds. That's how our cosmic friend, Moon square Uranus has us acting. Our patience is at a level our tolerance for people is even lower. Our moodiness is Olympian, and we're not stopping until we get the gold. In other words, today ... we suck. We just suck.

We can also add impulsiveness to what will make this day memorably awful. Oh, joy! So, what three zodiac signs have to look forward to today is flying off the handle, being entirely intolerant of just about everyone AND doing something so impulsive and stupid that we border on ruining our lives. I mean ... really? Does it have to be this bad, Moon square Uranus? "Yes, my child. Yes, it does. Because ... you suck."

We may never know why Moon square Uranus has this thing against us, but our defenses will be down today, and so, as far as today goes, it's just a goner. We'll deal; we've been here before. We do not need to beat ourselves up for whatever we do today as we help ourselves. Moon square Uranus is just too strong a transit to deny, so maybe we can try to keep damage to a minimum instead.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on July 19:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You probably resent that you came here to look up your daily 'rough' horoscope. Why me, you may ask. Why NOT you, Cancer? That's the real question. During Uranus, you are not yourself, so it's not personal. Today has you feeling slightly off. If tears flow today, they'll be temporary, but while they are a-flowing, you'll feel as though the universe is secretly laughing at you. You'll make waves here on Earth to get back at the universe.

July 19, 2023, is the day you unleash your inner monster on the world, and 'the world' is overjoyed. That's a joke; they will not be overjoyed as you come down so hard on them that you become the 'scariest person they've ever seen.' Temper tantrums are the only cards in your hand on this day, and if you must indulge, then so be it. They'll all get over it, right?

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you turn, holy smokes, do you ever turn? You are the one to avoid today, July 19, 2023, and the transit of Moon square Uranus is not doing you any good in your social life. Wow, if there is anyone who takes the cake today when it comes to anti-social behavior, it goes to you, Capricorn. Your mood is all over the place, and it's starting to look like anger, according to the people who witness you in action. You are usually so wrapped up in your self-control that one would never think you'd stoop so low and become such a ... crazy person, and yet, here you are, making The Joker look like Eckhardt Tolle. Kudos on that one. That's a special kind of nutty.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The one thing you really have to watch out for on this day, July 19, 2023, is turning on yourself. Your mood will be dour and possibly even offensive, but you tend to start getting down on yourself, and during Moon square Uranus, you may just 'go there.' Because today is for bad moods and over-the-top reactions, you may internalize negativity and think you deserve to feel this bad. HOLD OFF, Aquarius. You are taking it way too far. You deserve no such thing, so get a dang grip. Pick up that vessel and carry that water. You do not need to take it this far. Things will get better. Just remember, this is a finite experience. This will not last, and you are not to blame. Believe in yourself. Don't let Moon square Uranus get to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.