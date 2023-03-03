What It Means When Your Sun And Rising Signs Are The Same

Having the Sun and Rising signs in the same sign is a potent energy for the native.

The Sun is our identity and the Rising sign, or Ascendant, reflects how the outside world sees us.

These two placements allow us to learn more about ourselves, especially the sign and the position in the natal chart.

There is comfort and understanding when the native's Sun and Rising signs are the same.

Through our Rising sign, we express our chart ruler’s energy. The Sun in our chart shows where we shine brightest and what drives us to success.

The Sun is a powerful luminary and its location is an important point in our chart. The position of the Sun in a natal chart can allow us to explore and focus on our motivation.

There is a major difference between the Sun hidden in the 12th House of secrets where it prefers to work behind the scenes, compared to the Sun in the 1st or 10th, where it can be free without restrictions and in plain view for the world to see (assuming Saturn isn’t in conjunction or aspecting the first).

When the Sun is in the first, what you see is what you get. The Sun enjoys the spotlight since it wants freedom, to be seen, and to be acknowledged. The native with Sun and Rising in the same sign will not have an issue being the center of attention, especially if it’s in Fire or Air.

The first house represents us and how others perceive us. In this house, we learn about ourselves. Planets in the First House, natal or a transit, can shape us and redefine our views and ideology.

The first house is one of the most sensitive houses since it is the most visual. People can see the Rising sign’s energy when they meet or look at us. Once they get to know us, they see the Sun. When someone’s Sun also falls in their first house, it can allow the native to feel confident and self-assured in themselves since they can easily express the energies of the Sun and Rising simultaneously.

Having the Sun and Rising in the same sign shows someone very comfortable with themselves.

Even if they feel insecure in their early years, they will learn more about who they are and their desires as they age. Usually, the native can be more forgiving towards themselves without self-criticism because they will learn to empower themselves. They can make mistakes and learn from them.

Optimism is essential when evaluating successes and failures since they prefer to look towards the bright side. They understand their potential and will be determined to fulfill their goals without blaming themselves.

Sun in the first house is like planting a seed that helps the native create a dynamic foundation to strengthen their self-esteem later on. Having both of these energies in the same sign shows that the native is determined to succeed and can feel unstoppable.

When the Sun transits our ascendant, it can feel like a birthday event. We feel reborn, even if it’s only for 30 days. Having this natally means the native can channel the rebirth feeling more than they need to.

Their strong optimism can sometimes help them regroup and craft a new path to success. When they face challenges, the native can feel strengthened, encouraged, and renewed by remembering their own power.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.