The 3 Chinese Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love This Week

Which three Chinese signs are luckiest in love in the week of July 17 - 23, 2023? This week, we discover how life is too short to waste on people who couldn't care less if you are living or dead. Sometimes, unfortunately, people find themselves surrounded by such individuals in relationships that are supposed to be loving but aren't. The realization of this truth puts each Chinese zodiac sign at a crossroads in life.

Do you close your eyes and maintain the status quo? Or do you let go of that toxic to your well-being and look for true love? This week's energy asks you to look within and ask yourself these questions. For some Chinese zodiac signs, love has been a brief concept that has never been a reality. You were only "loved" for what you could do for others, but that doesn't mean everyone in the wide universe is like that.

Connecting with nature and the Sun will be beneficial for all Chinese signs this week. This is especially true for those of you who feel down or are single and looking The more love you pour into yourself at this time, through self-care activities, the faster you will manifest real love. Now, let's focus on which three Chinese signs are the luckiest in love the the week of July 17 - 23, 2023.

Three Chinese signs who are luckiest in love the week of July 17:

1. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Horse, if you are single, your luck in love this week is directly connected to a decision about a specific person in your life. Some of you Horse zodiac signs are head over heels in love with this person. Others of you are hoping that your crush will return your feelings. Weirdly enough, if you can clear your mind and look at this situation objectively, your luck in love will suddenly spring forward with great force.

For some of you, it will be the realization that you are interacting with someone who isn't for you because compatibility issues are underneath the surface. Or you cannot imagine a future with them no matter how hard you try. For others of you, it will be the opposite.

If you are in a relationship, you will have extraordinary luck in love this week. Your significant other may even surprise you with a gift or an experience with sentimental value. For some of you, a wedding is in your near future. Intimate moments with your partner will also be through the roof this week. You will feel as if you are growing closer than ever before.

2. Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Tiger, if you are single, the week of July 17, the possibility of finding the right person this week less of a focus point. You are still on the lucky in-love list because your manifestation powers are high for attracting love. Take advantage of this! For some of you, scripting manifestation or journaling will help you now. For other Tigers, you need to look at the couple in your life that makes you wish for something similar in your own.

This couple maybe your parents; it can also be your cousin and their spouse. Interestingly, the more you immerse yourself in love-themed activities this week, the stronger your luck will be. This includes binging on rom-coms, getting flowers and maybe even picking up a special piece of jewelry!

If you are already in a relationship, your luck in love this week is the literal definition of luck. You won't know it until it blesses your life. This luck will help some of you out of a sticky situation. For others, it will bring your significant other to your aid in ways you never expected them to show up for you; maybe you didn't know they had people in their network or social circle capable of helping you this way ... whatever the situation.

3. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, this week, your luck in love is strong especially if you're single. Some Rabbit zodiac signs are already interacting with a person whom you'll spend the rest of your life with. The two of you are just in the early stages of your interaction, but this are going well.

Some of you Rabbit animal signs may even dream of having a child with this person and feel that the children from this union will be wonderful and blessed. If this is not the case for you, you will find a connection during a social event that will lead you to Mr./Miss. Right this week. Don't stay at home or you will miss out on this!

If you are in a relationship, your life with your partner will go smoothly for the entire week. It will be pretty routine, and that's where the magic lies. Some of you don't realize this, but slowly and steadily, the two of you (and your family) are moving toward the adventure of your lives. You may be planning to relocate to a different country or city even. For others, this blessing and good luck will come to you through a family member of your significant other.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.