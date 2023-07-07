Love Horoscope For July 8, During The Moon Conjunct Neptune

Today's love horoscope for July 8, takes place during the Moon conjunct Neptune. What happens when our emotions are drawn toward fantasy and illusion in love? Find out by checking your Sun, Moon and rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 08, 2023:

Aries

You can be in many relationships, and then when the right person comes around it feels like you've never loved before. You're no longer afraid to love somebody the way you know how to do.

You've learned that loving someone doesn't give you any guarantee that things will work, but today you're not going to let yourself miss out on the experience of romance. Today you have decided to give love a shot one more time.

Taurus

There's nothing more powerful than love. Love moves mountains. It causes wars, and it makes a person feel helpless, unable to hold their emotions back. You can try to exercise restraint when you're in love, but there are times when you have to just let those feelings flow.

Today, you have a decision to make, and that is will you give your heart over to love? There are things you'll never know until you try, and if you don't put yourself out there, Taurus, how will you ever know what true love feels like?

Gemini

When you love someone deeply, there's no room for pride or fear. The relationship takes over all things, and all that matters is being together. When you deny yourself the joy of togetherness, you don't punish the one you love. Instead, you hurt yourself.

Today, there's a bridge you can cross to help make your relationship stronger. There are three other words people regret not saying to the person they love, "I am sorry." Today, when you have made a mistake, own up to it. Love can be more powerful when you're willing to admit that you made a mistake and are willing to do whatever it takes to make things right.

Cancer

Is there really any limits to how deeply a person can love another? Today you might feel like you don't want to love someone too much, but why would you want to give up one of the most beautiful experiences two people could share.

Guardrails around your heart is like putting love in a prison. And just because it was wrong in the past doesn't mean it won't be right this time around. Sometimes you're given counterfeit love before real love comes into your life. Don't let yourself miss out on the experience of true love because of an ex that broke your heart. The right person won't just love you, they will find a way to help heal the past and make the future bright.

Leo

You want a special closeness that you've never had before, and there's only one way to get it: open your heart in a way you've never done before. Vulnerability is not hard to do, you simply have to love yourself enough to believe that no matter who decides they can't love you in the way you need, you can complete yourself.

Today, you have an opportunity to find the kind of love you long for. the type of love where two people face the world together and living out life as a team. You won't have all the answers on how to partner with someone, but if you open your heart honest transparency, you will figure things out.

Virgo

You can write your list of traits that you want to find in a person to love, but you may be surprised to discover that when the right person enters your life, they will show you all the things you need, that you didn't even know about.

The person meant for you will open your soul in a way that you've never experienced before. Today, is the day when you realize you've held yourself back for too long. All the control you've held on to has limited your options. You are here to find your person the key to your soul's lock. Bye, bye loneliness. Today your eyes are open to love, no matter what form it takes.

Libra

Why are you afraid of love, Libra? What do you think will happen if you give it all away or tell someone how much you need them? You want to get married one day, but you keep holding back like a person who wants to stay single.

Marriage is work, but the joy of knowing you've overcome so many things together is worth the effort. You have so much to give? So, don't hold back. Show the one you want what you're made of.

Scorpio

Everything in life begins and ends with curiosity. Today open your eyes to the what-ifs. You might be surprised how just a little bit of wonder can change how you approach your relationship. What if you tried a bit harder? What if you gave a person another chance to show you they can love you right? You can point at one single moment in the past and think that is the day that your relationship took a turn in the wrong direction, but what if you decided today was the day that you found your way back to each other?

Love isn't stagnant. Love finds a way to rejuvenate itself, time and time again. Even distance doesn't cause love to get lost, it only fans the flame and makes it stronger, and faith grows when you

Sagittarius

When you love someone, you make a mark on their heart that lasts for life. You're an unforgettable person, Sagittarius, so when you notice the person you love not giving you the energy or focus you feel you deserve, pay attention. You may decide to walk away, but it's not all a loss. Time spent with you can change a person for years, and in the future when an ex reaches out, it's because they realize how much they learned, loved and lost the day you showed your self worth.

Capricorn

Not every lover will be in your life forever. Some lovers remain friends for a lifetime, but others can care too deeply or hurt too much to remain in touch. Today, you may decide you need space to heal from what you've recently experienced in your relationship.

You may not see it now, but eventually you discover that there's a reason why things didn't work out in your relationship, and it's because there's a destiny you're meant to take and they were not the right person to be there beside you.

Aquarius

You are a private person, and you appreciate the idea of posting your relationship status online, but today you have decided that unless someone is in your life, they don't need to be in your business.

This means your love life is off limits to the world at large. For you, some secrets are too sacred to share with the world, and when your partner doesn't want to post all of your relationship's ups and downs on social media, consider it a form of loving protection.

Pisces

Relationships only go as far as you're willing to let them. If you're holding back on a relationship, ask yourself why. You might feel that this isn't right for you. Are you settling, Pisces? Do you think you could do better or that this partnership isn't making you as happy as you'd like it to? Listen to your intuition. It's the voice of your heart, and your heart is never going to lie to you. Like the ocean pulls back, your spirit can tell when another person isn't safe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.