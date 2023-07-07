3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Great Day On July 8, Thanks To The Moon Conjunct Neptune

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 8, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Today's the day to start the journey toward fulfilling your dreams. With Moon conjunct Neptune, many of you will feel extra inspired today. The fantastic thing is that today's a weekend day. While most would use the time to sleep in and relax (and there's nothing wrong with that), if you truly want a headstart on your dreams, now's the time to act. It would have been far more difficult to utilize this beautiful Neptunian energy if it were a regular Tuesday.

Also, the day is great for romantic adventures with Moon trine Mercury and Lilith, especially of the alternative kind. If you are attending a concert later today, prepare to have wild experiences with other concert-goers that have nothing to do with the artists on stage. Just don't get too attached to whoever comes into your life today. There's a high possibility this romantic tryst will be like a pleasant breeze you cannot hold on to.

Some of you may fight with your siblings today. Lilith in Cancer doesn't play. Try to take the higher road if you can. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 8:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, age and experience are not just words. Something will happen today that will remind you of that reality. You may even find yourself in a situation where you must call in a parent or ask an elder or superior for advice. Don't be too proud to seek this advice. You don't have to follow anything blindly. Asking will open your eyes to things you wouldn't have considered otherwise.

Moon sextile Pluto, with a close connection to Saturn in Pisces, is your main reason for this energy. Your senses will be sharp. Your intuition heightened. You will still have to watch out for that Piscean tendency to see the best in situations even though the reality makes that foolhardy. You will be fine if you stay balanced and lean into Saturn's energy. You will even have a pleasant experience despite the head-scratching circumstances occasionally. Those of you in a relationship are in for a treat today. Especially if you or your partner love cooking food, you may even spontaneously go on a backpacking trip in the middle of the night!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is a great day for love and romance for you, Taurus. Some of you will engage with someone who fills your heart with joy and bubbles. You wouldn't want to engage with anyone else at all! For others, the day will bring news you didn't know you needed to hear. It can be related to a family member or real estate. You know your situation better.

Mars is on the verge of moving out of Leo and into Virgo. So many of you may already feel more energetic than usual and ready to take on the world. The momentum will pick up over the next few days. If you are an avid social media user, today is a good day for letting your creativity shine. You may stitch something that wows the crowd or see a meme you can't stop laughing at for the rest of the day.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be pretty routine in the first half. The latter half of the day will be extraordinary for you. Maybe some of you are going to the movies to watch a much-awaited movie release. It can be something else too.

Moon in Pisces conjunct Neptune is the main astrological influence for you today, along with Sun and Mercury in Cancer. You will feel larger-than-life on the inside. This can manifest as a desire to engage with someone romantically in a certain way ... if you get the hint. It can also manifest as a desire to update your wardrobe and buy new shoes. You may also call your besties for a day out. Just make sure you don't fight over loose change. It will invite bad luck.

If you are studying at a university, today will be a gorgeous day for you. If you are attending a party that has some level of prestige attached to it, make sure you don't drink yourself senseless. Otherwise, you are gold.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.