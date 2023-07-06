July 7 Horoscopes Are 'Best' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During The Pisces Moon

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 7, 2023. But first, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Food, love, and unity will play a big role in your life today. For some of you, this will manifest as literal gatherings where you will learn some vital things while sharing food with friends and colleagues. For others, this will be a recognition of the abundance in your life and that the only way to honor this is to live the best life you can and make something of yourself.

Moon conjunct Saturn in Pisces is the main astrological energy of the day. If you are a water sign, you may feel like your emotions are not as volatile today as usual. But you may also feel like your creativity is slightly suppressed. For earth signs, this will manifest as a day well spent accomplishing your goals. For air and fire signs, this energy will not affect you strongly... unless you give in to romantic delusions.

Some of you are on a precipice right now. It's a balancing act. Wear a sunstone crystal pendant to activate your inner superhero. Confidence and drive will turn the wheel of fate for you to something more favorable. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 7:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you will make your own destiny today. For some of you, the day will be ultra-light and pleasant. You won't want to do anything strenuous. You get to decide what you want to fill your day with. So don't get swayed by other people's opinions and ruin this astrological blessing.

Jupiter trine Moon, Saturn, and Sun makes the day great for creative adventures and artistic pursuits. It also makes it great for romantic getaways and surprises. If you are a professional in a creative field or digital media, today will also be very lucrative for you. Not directly though. The fruits of your inspiration will bring you prosperity for an extended period of time in the future.

Engagements with friends and family will also be great for you today. Especially if you have a family event you will be attending where you will meet relatives you haven't met in the longest time. Just try not to get pissed at the unfiltered things some people might say. It won't be worth it to ruin your good mood.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, be careful. Some of you are on the verge of making a deal with the devil. You will sorely regret this situation once you are older. Especially if this is related to an age-gap relationship or the signing away of creative rights. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list today. You needed to hear this message so you do not give away your good luck and virtues to the wrong person or people.

Pluto sextile Neptune and trine Uranus are not the best of energies, but they pretend to be so. Much like a heady drug pretending to be your best friend. With Pluto square North Node, do not confuse good-natured words and pleasant smiles as proof that you are dealing with a noble individual with benevolent wealth. Especially if you will be attending a work party today. You may find yourself opening up to a boss unnecessarily or inviting unsavory attention your way.

You can partially mitigate this problem by having a good friend accompany you today. But it bears repeating — everything that feels good is not always good. As long as you stay clear-headed, your natural Capricorn talents will make the day a victory with just the right amount of association with acquaintances.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

An exquisite day is in store for you, Virgo. For some of you, it will literally be because the weather will be absolutely amazing. You may even go to the beach for some fun in the sun followed by a surf session in the ocean. For others, this energy will manifest through other people. You will be pleasantly surprised by how nicely people treat you today maybe even at the coffee shop.

Interestingly, Pluto opposite Mercury is bringing this good energy into your life, but in an indirect way. While the worry warts and problem children stay busy, you will get an easy day without interruptions. Some of you are the direct cause of this. You worked overtime on a different date and now you are enjoying a long weekend while others slog it out.

Stay calm and pleasant as the day progresses. If you get into heated arguments or get too braggy, the good energy will dissipate. Just relax and let the universe work its magic on you!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.