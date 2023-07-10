July 11 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs, During Mercury Square Node

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on July 11, 2023, because Mercury will square the Nodes of Fat. First, we don't always have a transit like Mercury square Node, or rather, Mercury square 'North' Node, but when we do, we notice. July 11, 2023, brings us Mercury square Node, and with it comes the kind of personal and potentially dangerous confusion. This transit tends to bring out some kind of 'definition' to our lives. We've all heard of 'searching for our purpose,' right? Today is about searching for purpose and meaning, only to get thwarted repeatedly by false hope or wrong understanding.

We, humans, are always in the game of finding meaning. We need everything to have some deep meaning, or we can't understand why it exists. We never relax on this kind of thinking, and on this day, July 11, 2023, three zodiac signs will not only try to find a purpose for their existence, they'll be sidetracked and distracted that they won't know why they started looking in the first place.

Today is about healing ... but we must question everything to get to the healing part. Oh, we'll have our healing, and we'll certainly feel as though we are due a major healing after what we are about to go through, but the person of this person's investigation will be both tiring and repetitive. We'll get what we need, but how tiresome it will be 'during.'

Today is not about finding one's life purpose; it's about repeatedly thinking about it until we realize that maybe 'naming' that purpose is unnecessary. Today brings us that feeling of wanting the answer to the universe's biggest questions while knowing there's no way we'll ever get an answer. Still, nothing stops us from trying for these three zodiac signs, even if we are driven stark raving mad by our ambitious need for answers.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on July 11:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Now and then, you understand you want to 'be' something. This 'something' could be a film director, a guide for lost souls or a yogi who becomes one with all existence. Until you get bored of that idea and decide your life purpose is to be a parent ... or the parent of an elephant. During Mercury square Node, you will notice that you can't figure out where you're supposed to be, and on this day in particular, it bothers you.

You want to nail it down and know that you're not just some satellite in space revolving around something that isn't you. It bothers you today that you never accomplished that 'thing' that you once thought completed you, but you also realize that during Mercury square Node, you quickly get bored with your ideas of purpose.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is not like yesterday, which is because, on this day, you are suddenly questioning something that ordinarily seems like it should be. And yet, today, July 11, 2023, brings you Mercury square Node, which makes you wonder whether or not you've made the right choices with your life, especially when it comes to your job. You never really consider that there's anything else to do, and you sort of molded yourself into the work condition that you have right now, but are you even happy there?

That will come up during Mercury square Node for you, Virgo. You may not find that you are all too satisfied with some of your past life decisions, and for some reason, today has you feeling bugged by it. Is there a way out? You will consider this during Mercury square Node on July 11, 2023.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whenever we have a Node in transit, we can find something precious that can potentially heal our lives. On this day, July 22, 2023, you, too, Libra, will find that you are due for a shift in perspective and that this could just set you on a different trajectory altogether. You have always wondered what the meaning of your life is and where you're supposed to be going with it, and while you may not get a definitive 'answer' today, you will pick up on something that is ultimately valuable for you.

There is something in your life that is no longer necessary to you, and when you catch on to its futility, you will end it point blank. You may not have thought you could ever let go of something you once believed into its core, and yet, it doesn't seem to be serving you anymore, so ... out with the old and in with the new.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.