The Last Quarter Moon Brings A 'Rough Week' To 3 Specific Zodiac Signs This Week

We start the week of July 10 through the 16th with a bang from the Last Quarter Moon in Aries and end with a happy romp through Moon sextile Jupiter. This week has much in store for us, and for three zodiac signs here, we will see how the 'romp' that leads us to the safe place, meaning Moon sextile Jupiter, will be filled with bumps and dark corners.

This week could be rough for certain people, as there's much in terms of surprise. We didn't think 'that' would happen, and when it does happen, we have to scramble to deal with it. It's all OK, though, as most of our concerns this week are about our ego and personality.

Mercury in Leo works in tandem on the same day as Mercury square Node, so we can expect some truth to knock out over. This week, we will be getting news that will shock us, but it will also propel us into instant and necessary action. With North Node in Aries coming around the corner, we can almost know that while it's going to be a tough week to deal with, we will rise above it and learn as much as we can.

As the Moon transits through Venus, Pluto and Mars, we may want to steady our pace and not start anything up with our romantic partners, as in 'avoid hostile looks' or 'don't say that stupid thing ...' There's a lot of Gemini energy following us this week, which means communications are prime ... but are they necessarily doing us any good? That is yet to be seen.

What's nice is that whatever we go through this week, especially if it's love-related, will leave us better off than we started. So, for the three zodiac signs most affected by the passing transits this week, know that while it may be a difficult 'learning curve,' this week will deliver some very worthy messages.

Three zodiac signs rough weekly horoscopes for July 10 - 16:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's interesting about how you interpret the many challenging transits that will accompany you this week, July 10 - 16, 2023, is that, at first, you may want to rebel against all of them. This week has you believing you are the only person who can affect your life.

You've sort of built yourself into thinking that you are invulnerable and above it all, but that illusion is going to crumble during the Node storm of 2023, which means that you're going to have to face facts: you are not invulnerable, and you ARE lonely. Rather than fight it repeatedly, this week will have you accept that you could use a helping hand, and what do you know Sagittarius? It seems several people are just dying to be there for you. It seems you're a helluva lot more loved than you thought. Don't isolate yourself so much. Let this week do its good work on you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week holds one more rebellious act for you before you settle down and accept what's happening in your life. You are someone who doesn't want to admit that they are, indeed, just like everyone else. While no two people are exactly alike, you have used this 'distancing' method to convince yourself that you are ... better than others, at least to a degree.

During the week of July 10 - 16, 2023, you'll see the transits that will sway you into seeing yourself as much more of a vulnerable person than you might want to admit to being. What gives, though, is that ... you like the feeling. You fought this forever, Aquarius; you did not want to be like anyone else, but what you now see as a commonality between you and others also feels like an invitation to love. You were in your way, and now it's time to get on and feel the love you deprived yourself of.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury has its hold on you at the top of this week, July 10 - 16, 2023. while it's here, it will have you saying many things on your mind. You are super confrontative this week, Pisces, and while Mercury rolls through Leo, you'll feel that the time is right and the time is now to get certain things off your chest.

As soon as Mercury squares with Node, you'll know there's no turning back. You have begun your transformative process, and with Moon trine Pluto as the transit that will let you know that you're on the right track by the end of the week, you will feel as though you've stumbled onto something new. Your life can improve due to the daring and courageous things you experience this week, July 10 - 16, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.