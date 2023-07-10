3 Zodiac Signs Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes On July 11, During Mercury In Leo

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs on July 11, during Mercury in Leo. We're going to get right to the point today, which is the point of today: getting to the point. July 11, 2023, is the day we allow the transit of Mercury in Leo to do its thing in full. This transit is no wallflower; it helps us step up and say what we need. It helps us to finesse the words that come out of our mouths to create a true listener experience for the person we need to deliver our message to.

We always speak about how we want to be understood in this life, especially by the people we are in deep relationships with. We want our friends to 'get' us, our romantic partners to understand us profoundly, and our family members to know us well enough to trust us. That is what Mercury in Leo will bring us today: the chance to be understood. How very nice.

While we are already aware of how the Mercury transits affect us when Mercury is in the sign of Leo, we're looking at much more than efficiency; we're talking power, charm, charisma and seduction. If we are one of the three most influenced zodiac signs, we will laugh by the end of the day because we can hardly believe how smoothly things work out today ... especially where our love lives are concerned. We seem to be hitting all the right notes today, and our romantic partners fully believe we are the most charming person ever. Not a terrible thing to happen, am I right?

And so, for the three zodiac signs who will take the Mercury in Leo transit and make it into their personal good luck charm, the day looks highly promising and quite loving, too. Today is a great day to convince someone that you're 'right' about something because, on this day, they are more than likely willing to go along with you ... they might even 'believe.' Which zodiac signs will find this day to be very lucky?

Love horoscopes are luckiest for three zodiac signs on July 11:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You generally like to voice your opinion, and you'll do it no matter what the cosmic conditions set up for you. Still, during the transit of Mercury in Leo on July 11, 2023, you'll understand very quickly that you have the great gift of gab, and it's all over you today, Aries. What comes out of your mouth should be paid for, it's so good and so rich, and that is because you are a brilliant person with a clever sense of humor.

What you also have on this day, because of Mercury in Leo, is this ability to make your words seem almost magically endowed with power. You are pure seduction today, Aries, and who can resist you when you're like this? Your romantic partner certainly cannot, and nor will they even try. Use this day to say everything you've wanted; you'll probably get away with everything today!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you want to capitalize on some of that good 'share and share alike' attitude that you and your romantic partner have been working with lately, lay some of that Mercury in Leo magic on them this week, and watch what happens. You and your partner have been going through good times, and you are both aware that times are not always like this.

However, because you are a Leo, you want to make the very best out of a good thing, and with the help of Mercury in Leo on July 11, 2023, you will be able to take it all to the next level in terms of being nice to each other. It's nice to be nice, and while that seems obvious, you'll realize today that you are both not always so nice to each other. Mercury in Leo makes it seem much easier, so don't look for trouble; enjoy what you have while you have it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury in Leo means getting to the point is all the easier when telling your romantic partner how you truly feel. And this week, it's looking like you feel pretty dang good about everything, and that always makes you want to thank the person you are with simply for being 'them.' You feel grateful but also amorous, and you want to take this feeling to the next level, which means you'll be laying on the charm by the bucket because this transit also brings out the best in you.

You can convey deep meaning to your love partner; you won't have to wonder if they're catching the hint. You are quite good at playing coy while making it known what you're really after. You are the supreme seducer on July 11, 2023, and all parties greatly appreciate your skills.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.