July 8 Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs Thanks To Moon Sextile Pluto

Horoscopes are rough on July 8, for three zodiac signs in astrology. We've got a Pisces Moon to add to today's insistent sensitivity, but on July 8, 2023, what's really wrong with the picture is Moon sextile Pluto, and no matter how we slice it, we will feel it one way or another. Sensitivity leads to poor judgment calls and for three zodiac signs, we may just hit it out of the ballpark and into the world of frustration, misunderstanding and reading just about everything the wrong way.

Moon sextile Pluto rules over things like 'getting to the bottom of it,' and on this day, July 8, 2023, our adventures to the bottom may just have us hitting rock bottom. What's worse is that we do mean well today. We aren't just trying to pull things apart to destroy it all. We want answers, but you know how it goes: If you open the book of knowledge, be prepared to find it. And so on and so on.

Knowledge makes this day feel harsh because knowledge is something you can't un-know. That means for three zodiac signs today, what we find will be something we wish we didn't know about. We will be hurt by what we find on July 8, and if we aren't hurt by it, then we will be thrown off balance by this knowledge. Moon sextile Pluto leads us into traps. We discover what we need to know and then regret that we even showed an interest.

Three zodiac signs will want to take this day back or get a do-over, but as we know, life is no dress rehearsal. You get what you get and don't get upset ... or do you? For some, the sensitivity may lead to coldness. For others, it may be so disturbing that we'll shut down. Whatever happens today, know this: you'll rise above it. It's only knowledge. Right?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 8:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's going to be your primary concern today is the idea that someone in your life just unloaded on you, meaning because they feel burdened by something in their life, they need you to take some of the pressure off and so they tell you everything. This is, however, not what you need to hear on this day, July 8, 2023, because you have your things to deal with and because the person who shares their load with you is close to you, you now feel doubly burdened.

You want to be good to them and come across as supportive, but during Moon sextile Pluto, you'll find that you just don't have the energy for someone else's problems. Still, that does not get you out of it, so today is about how you juggle your dealio and someone else's. It feels very unfair and you resent it. Hello Moon sextile Pluto.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What messes with your day today is that you need to get something done, yet the needs of someone else in your life seem to have to come first. Now, ordinarily, you are an extremely helpful person. Still, on July 8, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, you'll find that you are not only NOT going to do what you had planned but that you'll have to sacrifice much to help this other person out.

Ordinarily, you'd find a way to escape your responsibility, but today puts so much pressure on you to act on behalf of this other person that you feel trapped, imprisoned. It's almost too much. It's getting to you, making you feel overly sensitive and annoyed. You feel a little 'too' bad that you can't do what you originally planned, and the way it's going to do is that you'll end up looking like a spoiled brat.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In an attempt to make things wonderful, you'll accidentally say the worst thing imaginable and holy smokes, will you regret it. It's as if this day, July 8, 2023, was created so that you could put your foot in your mouth. As a Sagittarius, you're already used to putting your foot in your mouth, but during Moon sextile Pluto, you'll make sure the entire leg gets stuck up to the thigh.

Then, what happens next is that you feel so badly about saying the wrong thing that you'll spend the rest of the day awarding yourself with the label of 'world's worst person.' You can take the weirdness that comes along with Moon sextile Pluto and make it into a personal pity party. You may come across as cold after this point, but inside, you'll be fuming with regret and self-disappointment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.