July 7 Horoscopes Are 'Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs, During The Moon & Saturn In Aquarius

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on July 7, during the Moon and Saturn in Aquarius.Overreactions and excited paranoia is the way we're going today. Whether we like it or not, we cannot prevent this behavior during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn in Aquarius, which takes place on July 7, 2023. We're so overly sensitive on this day that we may even notice ourselves being a bit over-the-top, and yet, for every moment that we spend feeling hyper-sensitive, we will create an excuse for why we feel this way.

We are defensive today, but you know how defensiveness works. It never really sees itself as 'defensive'; it's more like feeling justified and 'right.' During Moon conjunct Saturn, we self-protect because we seriously feel 'everything and everyone' is against us. That's pretty dang paranoid.

What's worse is that Moon conjunct Saturn affects our romantic relationships, and while the transit is only in the sky for a short duration, we all know that that's all it takes for couples to fall apart; just one little slip could send the entire house of cards into a stack of ruins.

We may try to avoid this behavior today, but the reality is ... for some zodiac signs, we won't see our behavior as wrong. We believe, all the way to our core, that we have a point, that we are right, and that we are justified in defending ourselves as if we have been attacked. That's just the point: we're not being attacked. We're simply living in anticipation of an attack.

What makes this day and spins it even worse is that our partners will not get us. They will not have patience with us or understand why we are going to such lengths to find out what's wrong with the picture. Our romantic partners will look at us as if we are crazy, and as we all know, being called 'crazy' never really helps. These zodiac signs will overreact during Moon conjunct Saturn on July 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on July 7:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Being overly sensitive is something you are very accustomed to, and during Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll once again get to visit that territory, and it will do you no good. July 7, brings you an attitude that do you much worse than you think it does, and what that means is that because you are so hyper-defensive and overly sensitive on this day, you actually believe that you are justified in your actions.

You may show the people in your life that you don't trust them, which will hurt them as they have done nothing to merit this feeling from you. You may end up breaking a heart or two today simply because you can't help but voice your distrust, and this is exactly the kind of thing that can lead to more and more trouble if you don't get a grip soon. It's best to witness your thoughts today rather than act out on them, Cancer.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you may notice happening on this day, July 7, 2023, is that you take things more seriously than your partner does, and for some reason, that really gets on your nerves. You want them to be just as upset as you are, and they clearly aren't. This angers you because on Moon conjunct Saturn, everything angers you, but it's not the kind of anger that fumes.

it's the kind that has you creating scenarios of doom in your mind, and you wonder why your partner isn't feeling as tense as you are ... as if they should feel exactly what you feel, and if they don't, they must be 'against you.' Wow, that's paranoia ... but it's also a narcissist trait. Just because your mate isn't feeling the same way as you do about today's 'weirdness' doesn't mean they aren't playing on your team. They are with you all the way, but you don't see it that way during Moon conjunct Saturn.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Being overly emotional or hyper-sensitive is par for the course with you, Pisces, but during a transit like Moon conjunct Saturn, it's as if you take it to the extremes ... and for reasons not even you know. You might turn inwards, leaving those around you feeling like you do not love them. You are cold and reserved during Moon conjunct Saturn on July 7, 2023, and you have no reason to act like this.

However, this is how you process your emotional state, which feels exceptionally vulnerable today. You'd rather just shut up and keep to yourself, and this may come across as you being cold or unfeeling. Depending on what zodiac sign your romantic partner falls under. This could be the beginning of a real emotional struggle. It's best to take none of it seriously on a day like this and just go with the flow.

