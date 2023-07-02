Today's Love Horoscope For July 3, 2023 Brings Romantic Changes For Each Zodiac Sign

Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology is here for July 2, 2023. Here's what romantic changes are in store for your love life, relationships, marriage and dating, according to astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 03, 2023:

Aries

You've got your rose-colored glasses on. With Neptune retrograde in action, all you see are your partner's positive traits.

You don't care about their flaws or the little quirks that generally would drive you mad. You live on love's dopamine and romance, and things are going well.

This is such a sweet time to explore what love can be and what you want. While the honeymoon only lasts a few months, it's fun to enjoy it now for all it's worth.

Taurus

A blind date. Your friends really think you'll like this person. They have already described all the ways you're similar to each other. In fact, they think you'll not only like them, but you'll fall head over heels in love quickly.

It's an exciting thought to think your friends are playing matchmaker. It's much better than being on dating apps swiping right or left to see who you might match with. Meeting someone you have never met through friends is risky, but it might also be fun. Consider it!

Gemini

You never know who you might fall in love with, Gemini, and it could be a coworker from your job. Meeting someone at work may feel awkward, but it's not like you planned to see stars when looking into a fellow staff member's eyes. The benefit of being at work is that you have things in common.

The negative is that others might notice you two have something going on, and if it does or doesn't work out, there will be gossip. A part of you may find the scandal interesting. In fact, it's fun to see how long you can keep the juicy secret to yourselves!

Cancer

You've always hoped to find your soulmate and fall in love. Now, here you are with a person in your that makes you feel as though you've known each other forever. It raises a lot of questions for you.

Are you twin flames, soulmates or karmic lovers? If you only fall in love three times, it would be nice to know what person has captured your heart in advance so you can decide if you want to pursue this love interest or play it safe and end it before things begin.

With Neptune retrograde in action, you may have met someone who knew you from a past life; check out your synastry charts or consult an astrologer to find out how your planets align.

Leo

How long do you think you can hold on to your secret before a crush knows you've fallen hard for them. You are already showing signs of love by lingering around for them on a Friday, waiting for their call.

You've been there for them all night hours; even when they text, they are lonely at 10 pm and want you to come over to Netflix and chill.

You have been bending over backward but not saying those three words, "I love you." Everything has been laid-back without any pressure, which you don't mind. Still, some of you wonder if this relationship will ever be more than friends. When to ask? Before July 17th, when Venus retrograde takes place in your sign.

Virgo

Relationships can get messy. It's strange how things can go so well; then there's confusion and uncertainty. You may not know why you are suddenly unsure of yourself with this person. Is it the vibe they are giving off or the one you're sending?

You may ask them what's wrong, but there are better approaches than that. Instead, look into your own heart. This relationship may be hitting an old emotional wound that still needs healing, and you're afraid to set a boundary in your relationship. So insecurity has set in instead.

Libra

You're a giver, Libra, and today you not only wear your heart on your sleeve in words, but you take actions to show people how much you love them during Neptune retrograde. Today as Neptune speaks with Pluto, it brings attention to your home life and things that are in disorder.

You are making significant changes related to your place of residence. You might be planning to relocate, which involves improving your home to sell, so things must look orderly and pretty. As you tend to your own life, you will think about the less fortunate people than you.

You will feel compelled to serve others and donate what you need to friends or nonprofits you support. If love is an action verb, Libra, you speak its language fluently today.

Scorpio

The illusion of love is gone, and now you have a choice you need to make. Will you stay and try to work things out, or will you find a way to break up and remain friends? Your heart may feel conflicted today due to Neptune's retrograde.

When you've been with someone for so long, knowing what you want or need to do is tough. It may be time to tell your partner how you feel and let them know you've become disconnected from the relationship to see what they say.

Sagittarius

You can be patient a little while longer, Sagittarius. Neptune retrograde can break apart friendships and lovers; for you, there may be a roommate whom you used to get along with, but now you're ready for them to move out and leave your life.

You're ready for your privacy and you don't want to share your personal space with anyone again. Today you may try to push them to find their own place and move out before the end of this month. It's going to be awkward for a little while, but time will pass by quickly.

Capricorn

Today you want to talk openly, but it will take a lot of work to get your partner to say what they need to say. Their inability to open up may be frustrating and push you to the brink of breaking up. But is that what you want?

Some people struggle to be honest and mean well, but they simply cannot tell the truth about how they feel. Beneath their lies may be shame, feelings of inadequacy and fear that their words will return to haunt them. Today you'll try to be supportive and encourage growth in this area of your relationship.

Aquarius

You really love to treat a person right, so when you invite a new love interest out you go all out to make them feel special. Today, you may notice how dating can be so expensive.

Even though you want to go out and show a new partner a nice time, it still can hurt your finances when you ignore costs. This can be a great way to test how compatible you and your potential love interest are. Talk about what you're looking for.

Today opens the door to an honest conversation about finances. You can broach the topic with some tact to suggest eating at home, cooking meals together, and making it a romantic thing to do as a couple.

Pisces

You are forgiving by nature, so you often assume others are too. Today you may find it fascinating and uncomfortable to learn that a person holds a grudge against their ex. It's not easy to hear how many things they feel an ex did wrong, and while you would not speak about yours in the same way, you'll listen.

Today, set a boundary and share how much you prefer to talk about your current relationship. It might help them to realize what they have been doing and create an opportunity to have a more fulfilling relationship with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.