Love Horoscope For July 6, During Venus Conjunct Fate Of Fortune In Leo

Today, Venus will connect with Fate of Fortune in Leo. Find out how this effects each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 6, 2023 in love and relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, July 06, 2023:

Aries

Romance can take you by surprise Aries. Today's Venus will touch with Fate of Fortune in Leo, meaning that you may find yourself drawn to someone who is also attracted to you. You have been hoping to experience an instant connection rather than dating someone you feel no chemistry with. Today's not a day to stay home or avoid going out with friends. If you are invited to go out with coworkers to happy hour, this might be the universe's way of switching up dynamics to bring you to your soulmate. Say, yes and go.

Taurus

Sometimes the pieces fall into place without you having to do anything to make things happen. Today, Venus will connect with Fate of Fortune in your sector of parents, authority figures and your home. Since Venus rules property, you might get lucky and find the home of your dreams. Today make plans to go out with your partner and visit open houses. Even if the real estate market has felt unhopeful, you may find the perfect place fitting your budget today.

Gemini

Today, Fate of Fortune connects with Leo in your sector of communication and conversations. Today is when you can have a refreshing breakthrough with a partner. Sometimes speaking your mind does not necessarily work out the way you hoped. But with Venus positioned just the right way, you have a reason to be hopeful. Your words flow, and you can get your point across quickly.

Cancer

Today's Fate of Fortune connecting with Venus, one of the rulers of money in Leo, means that you'll get some cash today. You might receive a child support payment from an ex who has been behind for a while. They may have found a job and want to do their part now that they can. It's also a lot easier to find jobs to apply to if you're currently looking. It will be a productive day for you and also one that is helpful for your financial bottom line.

Leo

It's going to be a great hair day for you, Leo. Today's Fate of Fortune with Venus in your sign may mean you look perfect. It's the perfect day to take a new selfish shot and update your dating profile. If you have been using Facebook dating, you may also want to update your profile to reflect everything you want it to say and show your best features.

Virgo

Sometimes a relationship that did not work out in the past has a way of coming back together again. Today you may hear from an ex whom you hoped would return to you again. If you're divorced but wish your former spouse would consider dating again, this may be your week's luckiest love day. You may hear from them that they want to work on the relationship and have done work to improve themselves. Go slow, but this could be exciting for you, especially if it's what you've always wanted.

Libra

Today a friend could become your true love. With Venus connecting with the Fate of Fortune in Leo, you might find that the person you trust and can talk to about everything is in love with you. You have been feeling strong emotions for them too, but to know that it's not a one-way thing — kismet.

Scorpio

Today you'll work hard to make your relationship better. While Venus is in Leo, you've been considering your role in the relationship. Even though you don't usually give in to someone's complaints or criticism, you can see the areas where you could improve in love and affection. Today may be the day you finally start trying to be more open and expressive with your partner. And it will make them feel so happy and loved when you do.

Sagittarius

Today's a beautiful day for picking out the church where you want to have your upcoming wedding. It's hard to find a venue that fits your budget and is on your desired wedding date. But today, you will find that everything falls right into place. You get the church you were hoping to have, and you can also align the catering, ceremony and priest you wanted.

Capricorn

Today may be challenging because you're working through some estate planning, and you dislike the topic of death. However, you realize it's an unavoidable truth we all must face. Today you try to ensure everything is exactly as it needs to be. From estate plans to the will updates, you could even look into crisis insurance such as AFLAC or MediShare if you prefer a faith-based plan.

Aquarius

Today's all about love and commitment, Aquarius; you have been working through some past hurts and wounds, but now you're ready to put your pinky toe back into the dating pool again, hoping to find the partner of your dreams. It's a step in a new direction, and you'll give this a fresh try without bringing up the past when you go on a date with someone known. You've learned to not have others pay for the hurt your ex caused, and you know there are good people out there; you just have to find the one that's right for you.

Pisces

You will want to dress up when you go to the gym and not wear your worst workout clothing. Today you may meet someone who captures your heart and attention while working out. You never know who you will meet, but someone special may strike up a conversation with you that's polite and respectful. However, the chemistry can be off the charts with the Moon in your sign on the day Fate of Fortune connects with Venus.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.