Love Horoscope Are Heating Up On July 7, During Mars In Leo

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 07, 2023:

Aries

Write this quote down, Aries, "If you can love the wrong person this much, imagine how much you can love the right person." You feel this to your core because you love hard. Sometimes you love too hard, so hard that when you breakup, your entire world falls apart.

Today you battle to regain the strength and courage to move on from heartache, but you will heal. This relationship was a lesson and a smooth stepping stone toward the love of your life. This isn't failure, it was a path that brought you to this place.

You learned to connect with another human being and to be resilient when on your own. Just think how amazingly wise and ready you will be for the right person who will never let you go.

Taurus

All your life you've imagined what your future home would be like with the person you loved. So, when life handed you a handful of broken dreams with a divorce it shattered your belief that love could lead to forever. A part of you even blamed yourself at times for the failure to get the dream you always imagined you'd realize.

Today, though there's a small glimmer of hope coming your way, and it's a new love. You may not know how things will work out in the future, but today you feel optimistic and hopeful. You're giving in to the idea that maybe second chances can happen, and be even better than first tries.

Gemini

You never want to settle for less than what you deserve. Not in life and certainly not in love, so when you find yourself settling into a routine with a partner, alarm bells go off in your mind. You need to spice things up, not because you're bored or have fallen out of love with your partner.

You want to recapture the feeling of love that reminds you why you are together. Today, you'll do something totally unexpected to create a spark. The little things you used to do when you first started dating will be the first place to start.

Cancer

"You only get what you give," and lately you haven't felt like giving much of yourself to anyone. You have a big whole in your heart that you need to fill, and you have come to realize it's impossible to find lasting love in the arms of someone else if you have not yet learned to love yourself the way you need to.

Today, your mind is set on self-love and nurturing your heart back to wholeness. You realize that you can't expect to attract the right person, until you have become the type of person whom you know you need to be.

Leo

You want to be with someone who is able to keep up with your never-ending energy, and while you don't know if you'll ever want to have children or settle down officially married, you're open to the idea of living together if the timing and vibe are right.

Today you will start to let the people you hope to date know what your expectations are. There's no harm in saying upfront that you're marriage minded. It can help you to avoid the people who aren't and are just looking for a fling.

Virgo

You love your family more than life itself, so when you have a cousin or other relative that seems to have disconnected it weighs on your heart. You want to fix the problem, and you feel a strong need to help where you can.

Today, love for you is an action verb where you act as the hands and feet of the universe. You are charitable and kind, even if you don't have much to give. You know it's the little things that count.

Libra

If you knew your relationship would be this way, you still would have taken the risk and fallen in love with this person. You have gone through so many tough times and you feel like you've grown immensely together. You learned the true meaning of letting go in love, and that has made this journey worth the tears in the end.

Scorpio

Today you're prepared to give your whole heart away. You barely know this person, but you can already tell that the sparks are flying and you have no choice but to see where life takes you both.

Sagittarius

Have the stars aligned? It's feast or famine in love these days. For the longest time it seemed as though you could not meet anyone interesting. But this time, when you decided to reopen your dating app, you have a variety of new and available people sending you likes and hearts that it feels like the gates of romance have opened wide for you. Today you're in a wonderful space among the desired and wanted. It's a perfect time to go through your app to see who you matchup with. The good ones go quickly, and this may mean you'll be matched with your soulmate sooner than you thought.

Capricorn

You have gone through such a glow up this year, and now that you're feeling so confident about how you look you're ready to go out and paint the town red. Today, the hard work you put in to look better and to feel better has paid off. You are the package deal with so much to offer the right person.

Aquarius

Today the grass may seem greener on the other side, but don't be fooled by the temptation. You can easily lose a relationship you have now for the sake of a fleeting fancy. is it really worth breaking someone's heart or becoming a cheater. Instead, breakup and do the right thing. If it's not going to work, then simply say so and move on.

Pisces

Today you're ready to give your love to someone in a way that you have never given your heart before. You feel good about this relationship, and that is why you're naturally falling into it. Love is risky endeavor, but when you feel like this is a fall you want to take, there's nothing to stand in your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.