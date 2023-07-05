Tarot Horoscope For July 6, For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Your tarot horoscope for July 6 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Today's Moon enters the depths of Pisces which invokes our psychic energy. As our intuition opens to the expanse of this water element, we experience new insight and wisdom. Find out how today's astrology, tarot and the numerology of a Life Path 11/2 day helps bring a special message to your sign on Thursday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

This week will have you pulling out your hair due to heavy demands from work and family. At the end of the day, instead of curling up on the sofa doing a live stream, why not schedule a fun outing with your family and friends. All work and no play make you miserable, so it's time to switch things up for your mental health. Aries, you work too hard to be sitting at home doing nothing.

There are quite a few things to choose from this week. Remember to see if your company offers discount tickets through an employee benefit plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have a history of forgetting important anniversaries and dates, so you promised yourself that things would be different this year.

You know that you've disappointed your love in the past with your laid-back attitude about birthdays, but this year you're going to go out on a limb and plan a dinner night out and say nothing about the surprise. You must work harder than usual to keep this tasty tidbit of knowledge to yourself.

Be sure to hide receipts and keep things out of site. Hide the gifts at your bestie's. Don't let them find out, and when you show them all that you've done in their honor. Wow, They will be amazed!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You keep doing the same thing over and over again, and yet you expect a different result. You know that when you stay late at work, go the extra mile; everyone loves you for the moment. But tomorrow, it's as if you have done nothing at all. As they say. "You're only as good as your last sale," Gemini. And deep down, you wish it weren't true.

This is going to keep happening because your work culture is toxic. Nothing you can do but change yourself, your attitude and your expectations of what you anticipate will be the reactions of others at work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Best friends grow apart sometimes. You have been each other's lifeline for years, but now that you both have married and had a few children, jobs, homes and new lives, you don't connect the same way as you used to.

There's a change in your relationship dynamic. Despite your desire to grow closer, you can't coordinate schedules. It's heartbreaking because you genuinely miss the past connection you had.

However, it's not that the relationship is wholly over. You just need a new friend, which does not make you a traitor, even if you feel that way right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

This is your time to shine. You've finally landed a job with a company you really like.

There are a few rules you need to learn and follow. You can't take old habits from other company cultures and apply the same way of thinking here.

You need to follow rather than be a leader right now. While you have opinions, thoughts and ideas you'd like to share, your best bet is to learn how others have grown and become successful.

You want to shine for who you are as a professional and provide value. Still, you also want to demonstrate your ability to be a team player who can follow the person who leads.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

It's a competitive world out there. If you're dating, there's competition. At the job, the battle to be the best is also real. It can feel stressful and kick up your insecurity. You can stand on your head and try to be what you think a person wants, but at the end of it all, what matters is not losing yourself while searching for the love of another.

Today's tarot card is about your talents, and while you have so many to offer the world, one that is best to build and strengthen is confidence. Have confidence in yourself: you're enough, and the right person will see that in you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's so tough to be an empath. You can walk into a room and feel the energy there. If there's stress, you carry it into your body, and if there's happiness, you feel the lightness boost your spirit and light up your face. Being an empath means you have the gift of knowing what's happening around you without having to be told.

Today, you may sense something is off with a friend, a job or a family member. Instead of brushing off what you feel, speak up. You might be giving words to what they are going through and help in a way you cannot comprehend right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

There is only one direction to go when you're down, and that's up. You have felt disappointed by how things are going for you financially right now. You were doing so well during the pandemic. You paid off your debts and even created a small savings cushion for yourself. But things have become so expensive that it's hard to make ends meet.

You have been dipping into your savings and wonder what you should do to make things better. This tarot card can be the sign you hoped for. It's saying that your situation will get better soon. Still, the path to your freedom is through your effort, hard work and luck meeting opportunity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You worry too much; when you are worried, you stop what you're doing and don't make any effort. It's as though you're frozen in time today. You decided to hold off on your dreams and make no effort out of the hope that things will improve for you.

The problem is that they are not because you are letting someone else decide how your life will go instead of owning your choices. It's time to take back your power, Sagittarius. Don't worry if others dislike you for taking the initiative and proclaiming your future. This is your life, and you only get one shot.

You've waited long enough, and if people want to find you, they will have to catch up with your momentum once you start moving toward your dreams.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You're hitting a creative flow in your life. Things are moving ahead. Everything you touch is working out nicely for you. People have confidence in your work, and you've proven trustworthy, loyal and a true team player.

Today, good news is going to come to you. Someone you admire wants to work on your team. It's a huge compliment to get the opportunity to work with a person you respect and admire. This is the collab you've been waiting and hoping for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You did not expect your property taxes to go up the way they did, and now that everything is starting to increase, you're wondering how you can afford the house you recently bought. It's stressful, but this pressure may force you to look at money in a new light.

It may be time to diversify your efforts by trying to make a new revenue stream that isn't job-related. Do you have a hobby or skill you can monetize? This tarot card is saying to look into it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have a lot of things going on at the same time. This tarot card says that you are at the starting point of a journey where you need to be extra careful not to over-extend yourself. If you don't have time to do anything else, admit that to yourself.

If someone asks you to volunteer at church to coach a kid's sport or to do something because you still work remotely, just say no. Spare yourself the misery. Reject the request.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.