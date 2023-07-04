Every Zodiac Sign's Numerology & Tarot Horoscope For July 5

Today's horoscope for July 5 is here for all zodiac signs. The day's numerology is a Life Path 6, the Nurturer, bringing gentleness into our lives. We are thoughtful and sensitive to others, while the Moon is in Aquarius. Here's what the stars, planets, and today's tarot horoscope The Moon is in Aquarius; both energies can help us connect with our higher mind while making solid observations about the human experience. Let's find out what else the stars have in store for us on July 5.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

While you're not exactly a rule-breaker, Aries, you can't be described as a rule follower either. This tarot card is about following the status quo and letting authority figures, big government and people in power take the lead in your life and the lives of others. You going with it — even if you disagree with their policies and politics.

Following other people's rules may not sit well with you today, and your angst may cause your anger to come out sideways. Hit the gym or go for a power walk with a friend instead of slamming and sub-Tweeting people on Twitter today. You might say the wrong thing in the middle of a hot-headed rant and need to regretfully delete a message later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is a waiting game for you right now. Someone else is a shooting star at the workplace. As wonderful as they are, you feel that you have the same talent and capabilities and can do their job even better. It's not easy for you to watch someone else get the perks and benefits of a leadership role.

But, inside your heart, you know it's only a matter of time before they leave and go to another job with better pay, making it much easier for you to capture their position and show the world what you have to offer at a higher level.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your sign rules this tarot card. The Magician card is about talent, skills, resourcefulness and seeing beyond failure to success. In other words, you will land the job you desire. But during this time of unemployment, you will have to be persistent. Continue to work on your skills by taking classes, signing up for help where you can, and keeping a positive attitude.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

"Only fools rush in" when it comes to love, but you see the future in this new love's eyes. You're already smitten by their personality and charm. You can tell that they feel the same way as you do.

You are both into each other. Even though everyone from your mother to your colleague at work warns you to be careful, you feel there's no reason to exercise caution. Your heart is on fire, and you'll enjoy this moment for as long as it lasts ... hopefully, it will last forever! But for now, consider taking things slow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

You pulled the plug on the relationship because deep inside, you knew you were wasting both of your time. Being with someone easy to get along with is comfortable, but you can only see yourself out of the game for a short time. When it comes to relationships, you abide by the 90-day rule. After three months, if you don't think things are going anywhere, it's snippy, snip. Time to cut things off and try again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have held your tongue for quite a while, but you find it appalling and unethical that a person is lying about their part in a group project. While you do not like to rat a person out, you don't want someone taking credit for work they did not do.

You will make a pretty obvious statement when they try to take credit from you. It's your work, and you will demand that others acknowledge you completed this project almost by yourself. Use tact, so you can avoid too much ridicule while still asserting yourself, but today is the day you start taking credit for the things you've done.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

It's something to think about, and you want to exercise caution before doing anything too drastic, but you're ready to tack your shingle in the world with your own business.

It takes guts and courage to drop out of college and pursue a dream. You might regret not completing your college degree, yet you feel this is the moment to jump into your entrepreneurial role. At the same time, you live at home with your parents.

You may make little money initially, but if you give all your time, talent and sweat to this work, you might never need to return to school. You'll learn what you need to know by doing it yourself, hands-on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This has been one of the most romantic times in your love history. You found someone who appreciates and wants to love you with total abandon. You desire to be with someone who understands how love is meant to be, and now look, you are both doing this 'thing' together. It's time to make it official, which could mean popping the question. You want to do it immediately when you know it's right. Today, you will ask them to marry you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You thought you wanted to own your own house, but now that the bills, repairs and needs keep coming in, you are starting to think you're better off being a renter. It was a nice thought when you considered the tax breaks. Still, you prefer luxury apartments and no responsibilities to doing it all yourself. Today you will decide to put your place up on the market to see what you can get for it, or you will try renting it out and moving into something smaller so you can relax and enjoy life more.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Some people say someone will always be a cheater if they have cheated on you. But you believe this time your partner really is sorry for their behavior. You're heartbroken but such a breach of trust. They want to go to counseling, and you'll decide to try it, but you're going back together officially once they show signs of change. You have to do what's best for you, protecting your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

If you have learned one thing, there are always two sides to every story. You must tell yours; you can't let others do it for you. Your ex isn't being the parent they need to be and are slandering your reputation. So, rather than call them again to ask them to stop, you will hire a lawyer and take them to court. You've had enough; the law can help you get the resolution you need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You've been unsure about what you want, and it's a bit hellish being so indecisive. Today you will unplug from social media, stay off the phone and sit alone in your thoughts. You've got to make a plan of action to bring some direction or focal point into your life. You keep wasting time, Pisces. But today, you will find the clarity you need, and it will be on paper so you can hold yourself accountable for the next 6 months. It's still possible to make the most of 2023.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.