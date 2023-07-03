Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope & Numerology For July 4

Today is July 4, 2023. Today's Life Path Number is a 9, the Freedom Seeker, and we have a Moon in Aquarius, which is the sign of the humanitarian, too.

Aquarius rules The Star card. Wow! We have the 4th of July, numerology and astrology in agreement. We can expect some interesting insight and wisdom to come through the tarot cards today. Let's see what today's reading provides you based on your Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You possess a multitude of exceptional abilities. Your confidence, intelligence, and liveliness are genuinely remarkable. But what do you want to be known for? Do you want people to know you for what you can do or who you are?

According to today's tarot card, you might have a strong urge to seek approval and acceptance from everyone. The issue is that it's impossible to please everyone all the time. It's important to prioritize your own happiness and seek out a community of like-minded individuals. Your tribe is waiting for you to discover them, even if you haven't connected with them yet.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

The moment has arrived for you to bid farewell to a job and career that you have dedicated yourself to and have grown to cherish. You are all set to begin a new adventure.

You have put forth your best efforts for the company, and it has been so good for your stamina and character. Today, take the first step toward changing your future. Instead of waiting for change to find you, you're applying for a new position that will challenge you. This is an exciting time in your professional life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You like predictable, and today you may find that the daily routine you enjoy gives you the ability to accomplish so much each day. Today, your partner may be a hot mess — all over the place and unable to focus. This can throw a damper on your vibe, but try to accept your partner for who they are instead of trying to change them into what you hope they can be.

Today, let your rules apply to you instead of everyone around you. Do you really need them to act how you want them to in order to earn your love and acceptance? Likely not. You will feel more satisfied knowing that everyone has their flaws and imperfections, and that's just part of being human.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You don't confront people often, but when you do, people pay attention to you. You have a friend you know isn't being fully honest with their significant other, and as much as you like to be there to hear about their lives, you can't do it any longer.

The relationship is starting to violate your personal moral code. So, instead of cutting things off altogether, you will try and work with your friend. You'll let them know they need to come clean with their partner. You won't break trust, but their lack of honesty may break the trust in your friendship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You've always wanted to adopt or foster a pet, and you are at a place where you can finally open your home to a furry friend who has been living in a shelter for a while. Today you can find the perfect pet that will make your family complete.

Instead of working a bit late, you'll ask to leave early to hit the local shelter before it closes. Having a furry friend in your home will feel so amazing that you can give love and receive unconditional love in return.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It can be a lot of fun to escape the worries of life, and today you will decide that you need an escape from life, and you're going to do what you can to get it.

Several ads have come across your social media feed about cruise specials and vacations. Today you'll use those miles on your credit card and take advantage of a summer special. You've got PTO waiting for you to use anyway.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

This tarot card denotes a golden opportunity — a new job, vacation or event where you get to talk to leaders about a passionate subject. When this honor comes your way, it's going to surprise you.

You may become one-sided and lose sight of your priorities out of fear that you'll miss out by taking your eyes off the prize. Today, The Fool tarot card reminds you to be swift to accept, but instead of jumping into high gear to dedicate all of yourself to an endeavor, strive to have life balance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You know you can trust your intuition. You've tested your gut many times and have learned that it's sharp and, sometimes, you even scare yourself. This tarot card is a sign that you sense something is out of sorts with a relationship, but everyone around you will be fooled.

They might not see how cunning of a liar a person is or that they have become manipulated into believing a person is a good individual when they are not. The point of today is to stand on your own two feet despite what everyone else thinks of you. You may not have support right now, and people may think your opinion is off or weird, but hang strong. Eventually, the truth has a way of coming out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You share what you're thinking pretty liberally, but when people doubt or fail to follow your advice, you ask yourself, "What's the point? Why do I even bother?" Today is one of those days where you will throw your hands up in the air and 'give up' on a situation. Clearly, someone has decided that they know better than you do.

They don't need you to tell them what to do. You'll go on airplane mode on the phone and send people to voicemail. Rather than let yourself be bothered by their complaints later, you're done. Let silence help them to see what they could have avoided if they would learn from their mistakes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You are a solid ally to friends and family, so when a friend or relative comes to you with a serious problem, you start to think about it as if it were your own. It's so wonderful that you have an empathetic and caring spirit. Still, there are moments when you have to put a limit to the worry you feel and allow yourself to detach.

By detaching, you might come up with a better solution than allowing your concerns to take over your sleep or routine. Detachment can be an excellent tool for helping someone you love because it permits you to have perspective.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's easy to let things slide and to become lazy when life is good. But today, it's a good idea to be just as diligent as you would if you were going through a tough time.

To get the things you've never had in life and be the greatness you desire to become, you don't want to check out mentally or emotionally from your life because things are 'going well.' You will want to tweak areas that could improve so that they can become better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Everyone seems to be doing so well, yet life could be better than it is now for you. You rarely get jealous about the blessings your friends receive, but it would be nice if the universe handed you some good things, too.

Today, the luck you receive will be the luck you create for yourself. It doesn't matter if you want to become a nurse or a doctor; there's no limit to what you can accomplish if you set your mind to do it.

Today, list what you would do if you lived your best life. If it's returning to school, fill out the FAFSA, send out the college application, and submit your transcripts to begin the application process. If you dream of starting a company, incorporate a name you like. Take action steps to get what you want from life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.