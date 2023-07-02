Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For July 3, 2023

Here is your daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology on July 3, 2023, during the Full Moon. Pull out your personal tarot cards, zodiac signs. Today's Full Moon is the perfect time to do a tarot card cleanse. If you have an intention you'd like to set that involves letting go of negative energy in your life, you can make Moon water and drink it beneath the light of the Moon or do a sage smudge in your home to clear the energy. Now, let's see what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you today, July 3, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Today's tarot card speaks of failure, Aries. You may be passed over for a pay raise or promotion. Perhaps someone with less talent than you will be recognized and you will be left wondering what happened. Whatever befalls your fate today, what is most important isn't how you respond to life when things don't go how you envisioned.

Are you going to give up, quit, throw in the towel and assume that this path was never meant for you? Or will you embrace your critics and learn from their rejection? If you choose the higher road, you will feel better and come out on the other side so much stronger than you dared to dream.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

It's time to wave the white flag of surrender, Taurus. While you don't give up the ghost without a fight, today, you may decide a battle isn't worth your time, energy or effort. It's best to evaluate the true worth of this one sparring event you will likely have with an ex or a soon-to-be ex-partner.

It may feel good to show someone you're stronger or more intelligent than they are, but if it's for nothing, why bother. In fact, you're not angry. When someone tries to push your buttons, they'll barely get a yawn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

One moment, you're on top of the world; the next, you're starting from scratch again. Today's tarot card is about losses, and this one will hit your pocketbook.

You overshot your luck and watched your opportunity fall in flames. This tarot card reminds you that it's only sometimes good to gamble your money away in hopes of winning the lottery. Slow and steady wins the race, and being frugal can pay the bills. Better luck next time, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You've been patient, Cancer, but your patience has hit a limit today. This tarot card is a sign to do what you know needs to be done, pronto! It's one thing to be friendly and wait for someone to be ready to do a project together, but you're wasting your life now.

You have to make a decision. Do you allow a friend to hold you both up, or should you go ahead and do what you need to do and let them catch up with you later? It's pretty straightforward that if you're thinking about it long enough and anger is starting to fester in your heart, you need to act. Resentment is a killer to friendships. For the sake of your bond, be true to yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You're a natural-born leader, and you've decided to take your relationship to the next level. How will things work out? This tarot card is a positive sign for you and your partner. You have fallen in love with one another, and even though you don't know what the future holds for either of you today, things are working out.

Families may not be showing their support, and being in a long-distance relationship is not for the faint of heart. You've got a lot of mountains to climb, but if you talk about it openly and work together as a team, you'll find a way to make the relationship work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

When you slip from grace or fall to failure, it shows you where the gaps in your character are located. Today's loss is a stepping stone to advance your career or relationship.

Rather than lament and go into a corner to sulk your day away, take a hard look in the mirror and ask yourself what you must work on the most? It's much better to spot your flaws before someone else does.

You won't be phased when you get promoted or find the relationship of your dreams and hard times hit. You'll be a leader who can withstand extreme pressure because you have developed confidence and inner strength.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Allow yourself to quit when a plan no longer makes sense to you. Sometimes you hold on to a vision or belief because you fear what others will think of you if you don't follow through. The first battle you'll fight will occur in your mind: what will people say or think about the fact that you're giving up a dream.

You may have branded yourself a personal trainer or a health fitness salesperson. You might have proclaimed you wanted to be a teacher, nurse or doctor, and now all you want to do is pursue art and travel the world in your van.

This tarot card tells you to see what you want in light of the big picture to realize that what's in jeopardy isn't a reputation but your soul. You have to be true to yourself. When you let go of a lie, you grab onto the truth, and that's life-giving.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

People show you who they are by the way they forgive others. While we all want justice to be served some individuals aren't guilty are and don't deserve to lose their future for crimes they did not commit.

Today you may recognize how quickly a person is to cancel someone for something another has said and you find it unfair. People often decide to enter the conversation to show a different perspective.

You are that person, Scorpio, who can tell if a person is genuinely a rotten individual who deserves to be X'd out of your life or if they are ignorant and under-experienced and deserving of your mentorship instead of harsh judgment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You once saw forever love in each other's eyes, and today you don't see the same spark that you once knew. The end of this relationship is drawing near. You've outgrown each other, and the relationship has 'run its course.'

It's bittersweet when you go from friendship to lovers and downgrade to friends again. You won't ever forget the moments you've shared with each other, but you will eventually learn to let go of hope and hold on to the memories instead.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You passed the test. Someone at work could tell that your relationship was on the rocks, so they put hints out there that they could make you happier than your partner at home.

As tempting as it was for you to fall for their bait, you didn't. You realize that you love your partner no matter how boring or dull your marriage is at home. You wouldn't hurt them for anything in the world and decide to remain faithful to them — as you had promised.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

No one likes to play clean-up crew to another person's heartache. It's difficult to hear the person you like to talk about their ex in every phone call, text message or late-night conversation. You really want them to see that you're the right person for them.

If they could only stop holding on to their ex and hope, you would make them realize how happy the two of you could be. This is a tough season for you, and you want to avoid falling into the friend zone. It's not easy to figure out if you're wasting time listening or building a lasting bond. For now, time will tell; all you can do is listen to your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You are in a relationship, and you wonder if they are interested in only you or a player? This tarot card is a card of betrayal, saying another person is in the mix. If someone is cheating on you, you won't have to go into their cell phone or receipts to find out. You only need to wait and let the universe reveal the truth.

The other relationship often comes out. Don't reduce yourself to a snoop looking at every heart or like on their social media and following profiles to see if you find anything out. No one has time for that. Instead, if you distrust someone, see someone you can trust.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.