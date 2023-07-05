Horoscope For Today, July 6, While The Moon Enters Pisces

The Moon will leave Aquarius to enter the zodiac sign of Pisces today. This change brings a different dynamic to how we approach life and our relationships, and it can particularly impact how we solve problems. During today's horoscope for July 6, while the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter Pisces, you will want to exercise caution when purchasing big-ticket items between 6:42 a.m. EST to 10:32 a.m. EST. The Moon will be silent at this time, so decisions and plans may not work out as you hope. Use that time to rest and meditate or connect to your higher power instead. Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 6.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today can feel mentally confusing for you, thanks to the Moon leaving inquisitive Aquarius and entering the deep waters of Pisces. While your intuitive nature increases, you might need clarification on particular insights.

You could discover that a person you thought was your friend is actually not the loyal person you thought them to be. You could also discover that your intuition could be better if you had a long weekend and have yet to recover from the July 4th festivities.

Today, exercise caution. Don't say you know something to be a fact if you don't. Something may have changed, even if you thought it to be a fact a week ago. So be sure to check if you deliver information or report to a higher-up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's Moon enters your sector of Pisces. When the Moon is in this sign for the next two days, you may see an uptick in activity among social networking and business relationships. If you get invited to a meeting, accept the invitation. You could have a fated introduction to someone you are meant to know. This could be from a past life connection, and they are here to help you take your career to the next level through a mentorship-like relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon enters your sector of work and social status. The problem with the Moon being in Pisces is that you have to keep your ego in check. While you are often quite humble today, you may present yourself as arrogant, believing something is owed to you by a boss or supervisor. You might be correct, but the way you approach the situation matters most in the next few days. So, be selective with the types of words you use and your approach. Gentle and firm is the way to go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's Moon enters your sector of spiritual beliefs, personal philosophies and religion, which may mean a faith-oriented event could manifest in your life. If you have an appointment with a psychic medium or a person who speaks to spirits in the afterlife, you might make a connection and hear from a relative you miss.

Today your dreams can be vivid and full of symbolism. Leave a notebook or voice recorder by your bed to keep a log of them when you wake.

Refrain from thinking you'll remember the details. You may forget them, so stay diligent about keeping notes of dreams, visions and messages you receive from the universe.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's Moon opens the door to secrets and occult energy, which may be exciting if you've always wanted to do a tarot card reading or get into a few of the books you've purchased on astrology, crystals, spell work and other occult practices. The Moon activates your awareness of the other side, and you will find it easier to look past the veil and see into your third eye.

Today's perfect for doing chakra work, meditation, sound therapy and getting into nature. If you are participating in a 12-Step program, it's also an excellent time for working on your 4th Step and getting through your personal inventory of good and bad character traits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you will want to see everyone in your life getting along in a harmonious, happy and mutually beneficial way. You will find it easy to make agreements and plans with business partners, and people will seem to be on the same page as you today. While the Moon is in Pisces, it's crucial to maintain a balanced mind. As things run smoothly, you can easily assume it will always be this way. Relationships go through highs and lows, and while today may be high, you may experience a few bumps in your communication after Thursday when the Moon enters Aries. So take things for what they are worth today and enjoy them, but remember that life isn't always perfect, and relationships can go through transition.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's Moon leaves your romance sector and enters your zone of health and wellness, routines, and small pets. This is the perfect time to make vet appointments or to be more aware of your four-pawed pal's needs. Make an appointment this week if your pet needs rabies shots, spay, chip, or vaccines. If you have a few health-related things you need to do for yourself: annual visit appointments, gym renewal, or discarding old food from the fridge and replacing it with more wholesome choices, lucky you, Libra. Today is the perfect time to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Pisces today, and it will bring a particular type of warmth to your heart that desires romance, fun, and creativity from your partner. While it's nice to envision a relationship in its most romantic sense, sometimes, people do not live up to our expectations. When they fall short, we can feel disappointed and like things won't work out. Today you get the benefit of having a vision for the future, but this may or may not be your partner's idea of perfect. So, rather than assume, talk about it over dinner tonight.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today the Moon activates your sector of home and the family. As it enters the mystic waters of Pisces, you may feel finding a home to call your own is a pipe dream more than a potential reality. While things are expensive right now, it's also good to think outside the box to get what you want. The keyword for this time in your life is 'flexibility.' There may be a small town near the city you want to live in that's more affordable for you. You may find a roommate to make it easier to manage expenses because you split all the bills down the middle. Don't shut the door on your opportunities; think them all out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's Moon enters Pisces, which could have you looking at a person and wondering if they are honest with you. The hardest part of confronting a liar is they rarely tell you the truth when you catch them in the act of deceit.

So, you'll need to trust your instincts on this one. If you feel that something is off, trust your heart. It's rarely ever wrong, and time has a strange way of bringing the truth into the light.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today your financial awareness grows as the Moon enters Pisces, helping you to consider your financial spending habits and their spiritual implications. If you often wonder why you spend more than you want to or participate in binge shopping, today you can tap into your higher power and figure it out.

You can take a different approach to budgeting. Consider signing up for a credit counseling course available to you on the backend of your credit card membership site. If you want to get out of debt completely, you can look into programs that help people negotiate their interest rates and payment plans, like credit counseling services or credit score repair companies. Today's also a good day to enjoy what you have rather than find temporary joy in swiping your credit card for a shiny thing you are interested in at the moment.

Try shopping for fun, but not buying a thing you selected online. You can put all the items you want on an Amazon wish list, add things to the shopping cart, and save it without buying for a while. You give yourself time to think and avoid making a mistake you regret later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today the Moon enters your sign, and in essence, it's all about you and your wants and needs. While you may not know what you want from life now, taking time to think is a beautiful exercise to practice.

Today, spend time in the quiet of nature, allowing your mind to be precise. Consider hiring someone to do a guided meditation or use one of the free ones on YouTube. If you find it too difficult to do one yourself, keep trying. You'll adjust and find it to be one of the best practices of your day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.