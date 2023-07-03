Horoscope For Today, July 4, 2023, During The Moon Entering Aquarius

Welcome to today's July 4, 2023 horoscope. Here's what the stars, planets, Moon, and Sun have in store for you and your zodiac sign this Tuesday. Today avoid shopping or making impulsive decisions from 4:45 p.m. EST until 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Moon will be void of course as it is leaving Capricorn to enter Aquarius. The Moon's last essential conversation during the morning hours will be with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn. This could mean a sudden change in direction related to work, career or your social status for all zodiac signs. Some changes will come to us due to hard work, for others, it may be created by error, but even a negative situation produces positive outcomes. So, see misfortune as an opportunity in disguise.

For Cardinal zodiac signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), don't give your 2-week notice unless you truly desire to let a job go. You may feel like tossing in the towel thanks to Pluto retrograde, but delusions are high due to Neptune retrograde affecting your insight and perception. Learn the lessons you need to learn; a job offer may be coming your way soon.

Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), you will feel extra powerful and important, but keep arrogance at bay. Keep notes, but only brag publicly once you are certain your actions will produce results. Here's how each zodiac sign handles the day's energy, according to today's July 4, 2023 horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are not alone, Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, you tend to play the role of 'lone wolf' but your independence does not mean you have to always run the show. You have people on your side, and it's time to drop the tough person act and embrace that. As the Moon enters Aquarius, your friendship sector, things start to pick up in your social life. You will be surrounded by people, and yet a part of you feels disconnected.

You may feel lonely, today but there are people around you walking the same road. Press into this lonely time to look inward, and open up to friends who encourage you to see your worth. There is power in vulnerability, and today, you can discover how to use it to connect in an authentic way with others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Hard work pay off, Taurus. Today the Moon will enter your career sector bringing you a new client or perhaps a new project with a firm deadline. you won't want to miss. With pressure comes a reality check: you have to make better use of your time — or else.

With Uranus and Jupiter in your sign, today, you might be fearful of losing your job. You're working towards a big goal: buy a home or invest in your future. So you want to do your best.

Today, your determined personality will help you get everything done. But if you worked with a team, don't take all of the credit. Acknowledge who walked alongside you to make your project possible. Give praise where it is due.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury, Mercury. Your ruling planet is in Capricorn and it's forcing you to buckle down and self-improve. The secret is, you don't think you have the time to take a class, go back to school or spend time watching content on YouTube to learn what will grow your career. In the words of Flo Rida, Mercury in Cancer has "your mind on your money, and money on your mind.:

Stop making excuses, Gemini. You always find a way to make the dollar stretch and to 'stack paper' when you need to cough up the cash to try something new. Don't be afraid to break out of your comfort zone and see a show or go to an exotic place on your bucket list.

Be confident. If you have to, tap into that cocky side of your personality everyone complains about. The next big thing is made for you, and sharing your experience will make a great post on your social media this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got something important coming up in your life, and with Mercury in your sign and Pluto retrograde in your marriage sector, it could involve a proposal, an elopement or a decision to end your marriage. You will be talk about the future with someone special or you may decide to enter a business relationship with a person who is both friend and a trusted advisor.

Don't pull back. Invest in your relationships and point out the good you see in people, Cancer. However, remain mindful of who is doing the taking and the giving; is it mutual? Throughout seasons, it may not be totally equal, but ensure you're not getting taken advantage of. Remember, a relationship should bring value to both people, and yours will.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in Cancer has you looking at the past with fresh eyes. You have loved and then you have lost, but lasting romance can find a way back to you. You have to believe in the process Leo, and sometimes cutting ties from a relationship helps you to grow, and it can bring a couple back together again.

Time is not an enemy. True love can act as a string, binding partners together, equipping them with strength and determination to get through any obstacle. Love is your strength to get through the hard times. And with both Venus, the planet of love and Mars in your sign, today brings power where you feel weakest. Today, you can rest assured that what is meant to be will be — you will be the odds. Believe in yourself!, and believe in love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pay attention to the details, Virgo, and there are going to be many details.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, you are noticing all the little things people miss, except your own mistakes. It's time to change that and pay closer attention.

Life becomes much more meaningful when lived with intentionality and awareness, Virgo. Today, work towards paying attention to the details; from the signs people give, to the things going right in your day. You will find there are always flowers for those who choose to see them! What you water grows, so pour into the good in your mind and watch as life spirals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The muse appears, Libra. There's a special energy in the air today and you get impacted the most. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of playfulness and creativity. You get this energy for two days, and if you've been loving the warmer days, get out in nature and explore where your artistic side will take you. With Venus in Leo, you might meet someone who helps you to try something you've never considered before: painting, making art or learning to play guitar or piano.

Let yourself loose in creativity, Libra. Allow your soul to indulge in child-like, calming play of your choice. From art, photography, dance and writing. Prioritize fun and watch yourself come alive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you can't pour from an empty cup. You may find that the best thing you can do for others is to show up for yourself first. Because it's not until your cup is full that you can show up the best you can -- in the workplace, in friendships, and in daily life! Don't forget you have needs too; nurture them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Talk about your needs, Sagittarius. If you need to make a living wage, it's not easy to say so to your supervisor, but you have to speak up for yourself. You are your own best advocate. How will you know if you never bring the topic up. They aren't going to rush over to you to offer you more money; they might not even know what extra things you're willing to do to make it worth their investment.

Someone once said, "You can't be upset about something you did not clearly communicate." Unfortunately, people are not mind readers when it comes to our demands and wants. Be intentional about expressing them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The pressure is off your shoulders today with the Moon leaving your sign to enter Aquarius. A little less pressure to perform and make others happy can open your time to new learning. You'll be reading articles about cryptocurrency changes and other possible investment opportunities.

The time to think about the future could not be more perfect for you. Invest your money into what you think will grow your finances most, Capricorn. Use this time to research and educate yourself. Once you understand the trends, you'll be ready to take action and give solid answers about cultural changes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have a purpose, Aquarius. You weren't born an Aquarius for. nothing. You're a change agent, an advocate for freedom. You are an independent thinker deeply concerned with what's going on in the world, and you have ideas on what needs to change. So, it's time to speak your mind.

With Uranus connecting so intimately with lucky Jupiter it's as though you finally get a mental break from people telling you what you can and cannot do; and what you can or cannot say. Forget the rules; the family drama, work drama and things in life that seem to make little sense. You know what you need to do next, and it starts with your home.

It's normal to feel afraid when you feel stretched thin, but you're here with a divine purpose. There is a one in 400 trillion chance of you even being here, and it isn't an accident. You were made for this moment. So step into what you have that nobody else does; you! Invest in your strengths, be bold, but above all, believe in yourself. You are capable of great things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things happen for a reason, and the past is behind you, Pisces. There's nothing you can do to change the past, but you can learn and grow from it.

Instead of fixating your energy on what can't be changed, invest in the moment and the future. Remember, everything you want is on the other side of fear. Don't live with the wonders of what could've been and see what is out there and possible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.