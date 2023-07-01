The Most Accurate Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 2, 2023

Your daily horoscope for July 2, 2023, with an accurate prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology. The Sun in Cancer and the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 02, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, don't let the grass grow under your feet now. This a big month for you, and you have been waiting for this. The lunar nodes will shift into your sign mid-month, which means the eclipse season starts. When eclipses take place, it packs powerful change into your life. For you, it will reinvent three key areas: personal, marital, and professional.

Summer is here, but your 'hot girl summer' brochure will not include you sitting by the pool. The planet of transformation is pushing you to test the waters of your career to see where things can go. For the last several years, your career sector has been hit hard by Saturn, Mars and, for one last time, Pluto retrograde. From now until October, you'll see opportunities unavailable to you a few years ago. Now you're ready to receive them.

The Moon entering Capricorn for the next few days triggers strong emotions that create a desire for change. The Moon in Capricorn will help you put a lid on your insecurity. Replace fear with your dreams, Aries. And when you fear doing something that takes you outside of your comfort zone, remember the words of Emily Elliot, "Do it afraid."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you find something out — a secret or plot — it's time to start hitting back with smarts, prayers, and a plan. Today you'll learn that the person you thought you could trust has ultimately stabbed you in the back.

It's not a good feeling. But no problem, right, Taurus. You will keep a smile on your face and plan on how to lessen their impact on your life. Even though you're no Scorpio, you are just as quick to let toxic people go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are now taking attention off of others and turning it back on yourself. It's time to make a few changes to your daily routine. Perhaps you will plan to wake up a bit earlier or go to bed a little later.

You have a plan to start a new endeavor, and time isn't just going to make itself available to you. Cut back on watching television or going out. The time will reveal itself and give you room to create the dream you've got in your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a lover, Cancer, and today you get to share your heart with someone in a wonderful way. while this may not be a romantic encounter, it's loving to help a friend grow their live in a way that they want. Today you are able to show people you will be by their side and work with them and for them, because you're a giver.

You're willing to do what it takes to make things right between you and others, and if that means playing the role of listener or giving wise counseling you will do it. When you give, you feel like you're completing your life's purpose, and you love to be an example of pure love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The details matter, Leo. You have a lot of little things you've allowed to slide, but today you have to stop a problem from getting bigger by working on it more closely. There is a better time to delegate a task. No, you may need to get up close and personal so you can pay attention to what is wrong and tweak it.

You have the smarts to figure this out, but only if you're focused. So, stop talking about it or hoping your neighbor, partner, or friend will handle it. It's on your desk. Time to review it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Yes, you can hold a grudge, but you also can forgive like no one else. You've got a heart of gold, so you hurt when you feel like someone has recently stomped all over it.

But today, you find a way to restore faith in a relationship. You're feeling optimistic. People are human. You're human. You can forgive and forget today and move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you don't need to be told that your home has become messier than usual. If anyone is hyper-critical about personal aesthetics, it's you. Your house needs a glow-up, and your identity is wrapped up in how things look. You vowed to let the company visit when your place looked picture-perfect this summer; today is the day to get moving.

The Moon will be in your home sector, so your sharp eye will notice every blaring detail that's not up to par. Play your favorite music and start a cleaning spree beginning with the kitchen.

Feel overwhelmed with the cost? Blame Venus in Leo for how expensive it is to have high beauty standards. Starting today, you will put a dent in clutter this weekend, no matter what. Mars in Leo is on your side, and Martha Stewart will be so proud of you!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today is all about conversations, Scorpio. Talks with your boss, your spouse, and your friends. In fact, don't be too surprised if your phone suddenly starts to blow up with calls from your mother because the Moon is entering Capricorn, your communication sector, and Capricorn also rules authority figures.

You may not be in a chatty mood as much as you love all the attention and know people care about you. Today, the more people want to converse, the more you'll want to introvert into your little world. Send them all to voice mail and call back when you feel better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today brings up one of your favorite topics, Sagittarius: money. You may be earning it or getting what you've earned. With the Moon entering Capricorn, you might get a mail or wire check. Either way, this is the week to get paid, and you'll love the sound of payment in your bank account.

It's a nice feeling when you're the one who is owed money, and someone gives it to you. Today you may treat yourself to something nice. It's easier to check out items you want on Amazon when your credit card numbers are manageable because you've paid the balance down low.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The spotlight is on you today, Capricorn. The Moon enters your sign, so there will be an event or situation where attention comes your way. This moment is nice because it highlights your best side, but it can also help you see where to do the most work.

Be purposeful with your self-improvement. Only spend time scrolling the social media feed if you are using it well. Check out cooking and health videos. Create a save list to watch later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When the Moon enters Capricorn, the savage side of you can come out because you can tell who is your friend and who isn't.

Your radar is up today, and those individuals who only come around when they need something will discover you've become more competent. You might read the text, but you won't answer it today. Why? You've got better things to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today the Moon enters Capricorn, and it brings light to your friendships. You love good friends, and today is the day to celebrate the people who you can depend on and who depend on you.

If there are individuals you last saw a while ago, call them up. Or go above and beyond — send a handwritten note to their physical address to let them know you're thinking of them. It will make them feel so special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.