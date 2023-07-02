3 Zodiac Signs Finally Get The Apology They've Been Waiting For On July 3, During The Full Moon In Capricorn

If a feeling accompanies this day, July 3, 2023, it's probably one of anticipation. Today, we have the Full Moon in Capricorn, which is no joke regarding healing and transformation. Today is exceptional for three zodiac signs, significantly when we have cleared out a portion of our lives that contains pain and bad memories. We are now ready to move on but still waiting for something important to heal fully. We need an apology. We all know that getting one is a task that will come on its own sweet time … or never at all.

When we release the desire to hear an apology from the person who did us dirty, we free ourselves up for better days. During the Full Moon in Capricorn, we may feel surprisingly open. That nagging, dragging feeling of needing someone else to complete our lives is no longer pulling on us … however, this is where the magic happens.

This is the perfect example of how when we finally decide to give it up, we get it all and for three zodiac signs, we who have forfeited the need for an apology will get one today. How odd and ironic, yet this is how the universe works.

During the Full Moon in Capricorn, we will experience a sort of 'death' in so much as we are now ready to let go. We will declare the 'death' of the pain caused by someone else, and we will know that we do not need that apology anymore … and that is why we will get one.

We waited long enough, and when it became too much, we decided that waiting for an apology was fruitless; we unconsciously alerted the universe. The universe is responding to us today, July 3, 2023, with the long-awaited but now unnecessary apology.

Three zodiac signs get an apology on July 3:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

On July 3, 2023, the Full Moon in Capricorn rules the sky during your Sun zodiac sign, and the combo is powerful. Things will happen today. You have been steadily improving yourself, as you know that you're the only one who can save yourself from heartache or pain, and you've been quite active in self-love and self-care.

You've also been working very hard to detach from a certain need that you've held on to for far too long, which is the need for an apology. You have given up the wait, knowing that that person is way too selfish and unthinking to give you such a grand treat. yet, it's as if the universe is only now responding to your 'request.' Because you don't need the apology as much as you used to, you'll be surprised today when you get it, as you will.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 3, 2023, you may be pouring yourself into your work because you can't stand the idea that you've had this one person on your mind for what feels like years, and you still haven't gotten over them. That is, until today, it hits you hard that this person will never acknowledge you or give you the apology you believe you deserve.

Today's Full Moon in Capricorn brings you back to yourself, where you are number one. They can take a hike for all you care. What's ironic is that this person never stopped thinking of you, and while that doesn't mean they want back in your life, they, too, feel they owe you an apology for their shoddy behavior in the past. Today is the day they reach out, much to your shock and surprise.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've had your head in the sand for too long as you've tried hard to avoid the pain swooshing back whenever you think of that certain someone and their lack of respect. During the Full Moon in Capricorn, you'll feel something shift inside you as if you've run the course of denial and are finally ready to let that person go.

You thought for the longest time that they would apologize for treating you with such disregard, and the more you anticipated their apology, the worse it would get for you when you didn't get it. Well, here's a plot twist: you no longer care what they do with their apology, and on July 3, 2023, you will hear from this person, and guess what they'll tell you? "I'm sorry." The rest is up to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.