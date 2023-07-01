Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 2 Thanks To Moon Square Neptune

Are you experienced? That's the question Jimi Hendrix asked of us long ago, and what exactly did he mean by this, as it seems so vague an inquiry and yet, the answer to that question is definitely one to make us think. Experience is what's going to give us a day to remember, as this day, July 2, is one that puts us in touch with our own expertise or lack thereof.

Today brings us Moon square Neptune, and when such a transit 'comes to town' we tend to do a lot of reflecting on our personal experience. And if the topic is love, then 'experience' is what we turn to in order to make the best decisions about the events of the day.

While everyone is up for the same treatment that Moon square Neptune brings, there will be three specific zodiac signs who are luckiest in love. They rise to the challenge and use their experience to create a situation with their loved one that could only be considered as 'excellent.'

Because Moon square Neptune is a cerebral event, we want to think things out before we act on them, and because we are also highly inspired by our romantic partners, we will steer all conversations into the positive, and by day's end, we will see that by keeping it light and positive, we actually grow our experience exponentially. We are not shut down by our own egos today, so that spells progress.

Love requires progress; it's not a stagnant thing that can exist in a bubble. We need to be present for it, active, able to be there when it needs us, or rather, we need to be present in mind when our romantic partners ask for our attention. And on this day, it's no biggie; we want to be there. We want to show love and during Moon square Neptune, on July 2, these three signs will happily sign on for more.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest love horoscope for July 2:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Moon square Neptune won't have you stuck in your mind but it most certainly will help you use your mind in terms of making the right choices in love, on July 2. Everything is fine and dandy in your love life, but something does need to change, and both you and your romantic partner are aware of it. It's not always that easy for them to come right out with it and discuss their feelings, but it's super easy for you to do so, and you will set the pace today which will allow your partner to work in what they have to say, in an easy and un-pressured manner.

You are the person who refers to their own experience on Sunday, and because your past has taught you so much, you will get to share your wisdom with your persons today, and in turn, they will show you that they are indeed open to your suggestions and ready to offer some of their own. It's a great day of sharing for you and yours.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you might want to dial down today, Scorpio, is the very experience we are talking about throughout this blog. What's meant by that is that you are indeed a person of great experience, and the life you've lived has without a doubt helped to shape the person you are today.

Your love life has become a beautiful scene due to the wisdom you've accrued throughout the years, but you may want to keep it all on a low boil today, as Moon square Neptune might make you refer a little too hard on your experience versus that experience of the person you are in love with. Basically, this transit is telling you to own your life, but not to show off too much. Today can end up as a brilliant day in the life of your love story, but you may want to give your partner a chance to show they exist, as well.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On July 2, the transit of Moon square Neptune will have you thinking; you'll reflect on what went wrong, what went right, and how to keep the 'right' part going, especially when it comes to the relationship you are presently in.

You feel optimistic and you're picking up on the needs and desires of your mate; they are open to learning new things and they have certainly shown you that they, too, have experience with life. Today is a great day for sharing knowledge with your loved one. You might talk about subjects that are totally absurd today, as Moon square Neptune brings out the absurd and makes it interesting. You may also find that your partner knows more than you gave them credit for. All in all, the day runs smoothly and you get to have those intelligent conversations that you love so much.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.