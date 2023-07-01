3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Great Day On July 2, During The Moon In Sagittarius Entering Capricorn

On July 2, three zodiac signs will have a great day, thanks to the Moon in Sagittarius. Sometimes the best thing you can do for your dreams is to let them sit on the back burner while the surrounding circumstances improve. It can take you a few years or even ten for the right moment and window of opportunity. It's better than putting your dream out into a world that's not ready to receive it yet.

The main astrological energy today is that of the Moon in Sagittarius. It will move into Capricorn near the end of the day, so watch out for a fluctuation in your emotions. You may go from being jovial and chatty to being more serious and pensive. Also, tomorrow's a Full Moon night. So if you want to do a gratitude ritual or add power to your manifestations, now's the time to prepare. You can also save a Moon meditation just for the day. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 2.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 2:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the next few days to weeks will be intensely hectic for you. Some of you may even be going through some major life changes. Despite that, you are on the best horoscopes list because this is paving the way for something extraordinary for you. It's clearing your path forward. Saturn often has this effect when it visits a zodiac sign. With its current transit through Pisces, it's your turn to experience this now.

Saturn is in a trine aspect with Sun and Mercury in Cancer today. So even with the taskmaster planet's debilitating effect on you now, you will find some reprieve in communications and making yourself seen and known. You will also find it easier to express yourself without making an emotional mess. If you feel called to, prepare for a Full Moon meditation and ritual tomorrow. Pisces always has a friendly relationship with Capricorn. You wouldn't want to miss the positive effects of tomorrow's Full Moon.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today will be good if you do something new or enjoy the day with your loved ones. For most of you, the energy is very laid back. Some of you, especially those highly attuned to Mars, may not want things to be idle and sedentary. Try to find a middle ground at this time. Venus trine Moon is a good energy to have in your life. You can focus on self-care and self-love today.

However, Jupiter and Uranus are in hard aspects with Venus and Mars in Leo. So don't be too rash with your spending, especially if you habitually oscillate between spending nothing and splurging big. Uranus will throw a spanner in the mix sometime in the future. Today is also good for analyzing your finances and figuring out a better budget for yourself. If something is not working, don't force yourself to do it now. Try to find another solution that will feel less like a chore.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a good day to reflect on your past and count your blessings and accomplishments. You don't do it as often as you should. That makes you criticize yourself way more than you should. Your mood will improve significantly once you transit Moon into Capricorn later in the day. Coupling this energy with the affirmation exercise mentioned earlier will just help you tremendously. Weirdly enough, Sun and Mercury in Cancer and Venus and Mars in Leo won't affect you adversely today.

It's almost like they are focused elsewhere. For some of you, it's because it's a Sunday, and you are away from the toxic people you regularly have to interact with. Take advantage of this off day to just rest, relax and rejuvenate. If you feel called to, go to the spa. It's a Full Moon day tomorrow. There's no better time to give your body a clean slate. White, green and yellow will be lucky for you today.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.