Love Horoscope For July 2, 2023, During Neptune Retrograde In Pisces

Today's love horoscope for July 2, 2023, involves Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusion, mystical love and powerful visions. Neptune in Pisces is now retrograde, helping us to understand what our relationships need most in romance and love.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, July 02, 2023:

Aries

Soften the blow, Aries. You possess a few personality traits that someone may find enduring. Your impulsive, fiery nature is attractive, but sometimes your words come across as harsh, and it's more noticeable when Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Mercury has a funny effect on your thought process when it's in a water sign. You typically feel with your mind and overthink, but today you are inclined to feel with your heart.

This can be a sad day for you as emotions come back to life, but this is also when your relationship can thrive. Few things are sweeter than an Aries who is passionately vulnerable.

Taurus

You take important conversations seriously, and what's more important than the topic of love? For you, love is one of the reasons for living. Like food, you can't imagine giving it up for a moment.

It's what you're here for. So when Mercury is in the sweet sign of Cancer, it's as though your heart is wide open to say things that a person needs and wants to hear but also to receive kind messages of love and affection.

Today's Mercury in Cancer brings tenderness to your delivery. This is a sweet day for writing love notes and having long lengthy calls over the phone if you're in a long-distance relationship or away due to work and travel. Take advantage of this moment, Taurus. Love is waiting for you.

Gemini

You know that money is a tender topic for certain people with trust issues regarding finances. So, today there's a part of you that will sense the apprehension from your mate when topics related to finances arise.

You won't be pushed, as today is not meant to assert your viewpoint. Be a gentle leader with a servant's heart — show support, love, careful consideration and a desire to learn their point of view without any motives or goals in mind.

Cancer

Once a year, Mercury is in your sign for a few weeks, and it often comes around your birthday. This month, you have been thinking a bit more about yourself — your needs, your wants and what the future may bring to you. It's not that you're being selfish.

Let's call it responsible Cancer. With Mercury in your sign, you have a strong sense of who you are, and you will think about it more than usual. Today is a good day for journaling.

Leo

You can be nostalgic. It's one of those traits you hide from people you don't want to know you too well. But today, you may find yourself walking down memory lane, thinking about the people you have loved and lost and even those you've kept in touch with. Today isn't a good day to allow those emotions to take hold, make you text an ex, and break no contact.

Don't cry yourself to sleep in regret or lose faith in love because something didn't work out. Don't even go lurking on social media and believing the ex who wouldn't marry you is happier now with their new partner and their 2.5 kids and labradoodle. Today is a day to reminisce and see how far you've grown and how ready you are to love the RIGHT person.

Virgo

What would life be like without good friends, Virgo? So what? You're single or in a marriage you wish you were not. That's what friendships are for. Today Mercury in Cancer will have you rethinking this whole relationship gig. Is it realistic to think you'd get everything from your partner or one person? Maybe not.

You have friends you can talk about pop culture with and a friend who will run errands with you for the low price of a coffee. You might not need your partner to go to the mall and power walk while you window shop. Who knows, Virgo? Today you might wonder what were you thinking? Is love really an all-in-one package?

Like that printer/fax machine you never use, when one part breaks, the whole thing goes. Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Today, it's time to diversify your social life. Your mate might love staying home to watch a game (and the kids) while you go out with your friends. They need a break, too.

Try it out. See what happens. Who knows where the day will take you?

Libra

Write this one word down on your planner: sacred. Today you must carve out some special time when you and your mate do not discuss work. Not one single time. While Mercury is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, making the most of your face-to-face time together is important.

You both need to remember who you are as a couple and rediscover the passion you felt when you first met. Mercury in Cancer may prompt you to talk about the office, the coworker you dislike and think a bit too much about — all the chores you have waiting for you because life calls. But do the opposite, Libra. Don't give it to the nag in your head. Focus on the love before your eyes.

Scorpio

Mercury in Cancer is like a constant prayer over your love life. There's room for forgiveness, kindness and gentleness and being more open and receptive too. The truth is that while Mercury was in Gemini, it can wither your heart with overthinking. You have been projecting needs and wants outside of your relationship, perhaps talking too much.

Mercury in Cancer asks you to search inside your heart and restore your emotional balance. Today love is journalling, listening to cool jazz and taking a hot bubble bath, alone or with someone you love. Don't rush things, but instead, feel them. Zany Mercury in Gemini is over, and now it's time to restore what you lost emotionally over the last month.

Sagittarius

You like your space and do not want to give it up without a bit of a fight. Today you may be holding back the truth of how you feel: difficult and distant.

There's no shame in being yourself, Sagittarius, as long as you are honest. Don't mislead someone into thinking they can convince you to settle down when Mission Impossible music plays in your mind each time you're together.

Settling down is something you want to happen organically. Today is about setting boundaries and letting the secret out. You like being single, and you don't mind sharing your time with others, even if you're in a relationship together, just you don't want to lose yourself for their sake.

Capricorn

You have big thoughts and dreams about what your love life should look like. Maybe you secretly wanted the white house, the big yard, and a few kids, or perhaps you hoped to enjoy the single life and a few monogamous relationships with no strings attached.

Today's Mercury in Cancer has you pondering the next few years of your life. You don't have to make any decisions, but love will definitely be on your mind, and so will the topic of commitment. Don't fight it. Like a passing storm, let thoughts like clouds pass your mind until something settles in and strikes your heart as 'this is what I need' moments.

Aquarius

You may appear detached and aloof to some people, but you often worry too much. Today's Mercury in Cancer can have your concerns for a loved one in overdrive, almost to the point of obsessive thinking.

You might be concerned for a valid reason, but be sure to check your past to see if there's some healing you need to do. With Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, it's easy to see what's true and what isn't.

Pisces

It's the right time for love, and you don't have to wait for your partner to show it to you, either. While you might not be Marley Cyrus, you can 'buy yourself flowers and hold your hand," Pisces.

It's the weekend! It's time to remember all the sweet things you love about being the most loving of all zodiac signs. Today give yourself the gift of love by buying yourself flowers and making your home a retreat and safe place where you are surrounded by love. If love is a choice, choose you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.