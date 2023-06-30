3 Zodiac Signs See Their Relationships Improve This Week, July 3 - 9, Thanks To Moon Trine Jupiter

Hope comes alive during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, for three zodiac signs, and most of it starts on Day One, with the beautiful and bold transit of Moon Trine Jupiter, helping us to believe once again that that which we may have begun to question. We may notice that other people are struggling with their love lives. Friends may voice concern over how they aren't quite sure if what they have is working for them, while we, who are of the three zodiac signs that get to survive the week in love and romance, will come to know that ... if we've made it this far, then we are a shoo-in for success in the romantic partnership that we've zodiac signed on for.

Love isn't always easy; we all know this. This week puts others to the test, and witnessing what goes on in the lives of our friends may make us feel gratitude for what's working out so well in our relationships. Moon sextile Jupiter joins us later in the week and secures our feelings, and on that same day, the Sun trines the Moon and makes us feel as though we don't even mind the occasional argument with our mate. We see everything between us as 'that which strengthens' the bond. We aren't threatened in any way, as it seems to feed the love rather than detract from it.

Three zodiac signs will take away good memories after this week. It's now Summertime, and living is easy-ish. Once we understand that gratitude is key to acceptance and love, we will live out this week in happiness and romantic love. It's all good, just don't take after your friends. We're not the ones making mistakes this week, zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes, July 3 - 9, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll feel very much like you're being given a choice this week, and for the first time in a while, you aren't intimidated by the idea. You aren't feeling confused. You know very well what you want, and when it concerns your romance and the person you are with, then you know that it's all about sticking together, communicating smartly, and considering their feelings.

Sometimes you race by their feelings, and they feel as though they are being ignored, but during the week of July 3 - 9, 2023, you will feel very much in touch with the idea of compassion. You want to hear them out. You want to be there for them ... and you want them to notice because this is a change you plan on implementing immediately. You like what happens when you join in on the 'creating' of the relationship, and during this week and beyond, you will be an active participant.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, it IS Cancer season, after all, and when you experience love during your Sun's reign in the sky, you generally know how to put it together. You'll find that this week brings up a few odd comparisons, and thankfully, what you'll see will only arouse in you deep feelings of gratitude that you didn't end up 'like them.' Everybody is very vocal about their love life this week, and from what you get to observe, it doesn't seem as if anybody you know is all that satisfied.

You'll hear a lot of complaints coming from friends as they laugh at and ridicule their partners. Meanwhile, your partner is starting to come off as the prize. You may not have known just how lucky you were until this week. July 3 - 9, 2023, gives you plenty of opportunities to realize you got the good one!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sun trine Moon feels like it comes to you sooner than it does for any other zodiac sign this week, July 3 - 9, 2023, because you start the week out on the right foot with Moon trine Jupiter. Between the two transits, you can keep such a good attitude going that it's hard for you to get in a bad mood. There will be opportunities abound that could set you on the wrong path, but you're just not feeling it this week.

You're unfazed by the events happening around you, and you may even see your friend break up with their long-time partner. While this experience may have you looking to your partnership to see if things are in working order, you will likely take the high road and simply stick to what seems obvious: you're in a good relationship that doesn't need to be questioned. You're going to tide this one out in positivity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.