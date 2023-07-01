3 Zodiac Signs Have Rough Horoscopes On July 2, 2023, Due To Venus Square Uranus

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on July 2, 2023, thanks to Venus square Uranus. All right, we'll need a few moments here to digest what will occur on July 2, 2023. What's up is that we have the transit of Venus square Uranus in our midst, which could cause a riot in certain departments of our lives, especially where love is concerned. While this isn't exactly a ruinous transit, the cosmic event makes us overreact and overthink things ... to extreme nervousness. We will feel super confident about 'something' until we think about it too much, and then, out of nowhere, because of Venus square Uranus, we will suddenly doubt ourselves to the point of depression.

In love, we will feel a mad rush of affection for the person we're with. However, it won't take long for that gush of love to turn into second thoughts and serious self-doubt. That can also drive our partners crazy; they don't want to participate in this game. For three zodiac signs, it's game on and all day long. We will, unconsciously, set up our mates for a day of great love and affection, and halfway through, we'll decide they are our enemies and that they cannot trust them. Fickle, fickle!

What makes this day the worst is that we believe it will be fantastic, even after reading this! We aren't up for taking advice or going with the flow. We are the flow today, which means if we suddenly decide to become a white-water river of rocks, bumps and threats, then we won't even know we're creating this kind of condition until it's too late. We are what spoils the party today, and as mentioned, the worst part is that we can't stop ourselves. Thanks, Venus square Uranus. Which zodiac signs are slated for a rough day today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 2, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Venus square Uranus has you feeling fun, frisky and affectionate. That lasts ten minutes before you realize that maybe you haven't 'read the room' as it seems your partner is in a different mood than you are. You'll go from a happy-go-lucky lover to a downtrodden worrywart within minutes during this transit, as it has you second-guessing just about everything.

What's worse is that your partner doesn't care. They're alright with your ups and downs, but because this transit causes panic and confusion, you won't understand what is happening. So, while your partner might not be in the mood for love today, it's not like they've suddenly fallen out of love with you. The problem is that you won't see it that way. If they tell you they are busy, you'll interpret those words as, "Leave my life alone, peon, you mean nothing to me, nothing I tell you!" Over-reacting much?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All you have ever wanted out of this or any relationship you're in is stability, and while Venus square Uranus is in the sky, that requirement will be the most important thing in your world today. On July 2, 2023, the stars fall so that you'll be both elated to have such a great love life and horrified that something will happen to it to make it fall apart.

Today brings you that familiar feeling where you have everything, yet you cannot see anything good. Your fears on this day blind you, and you know completely well that nothing is threatening your beautiful life. Even your partner will spend time today convincing you everything is OK, giving you more fuel for the fire. You want to be pitiful today. You want to be the object of sympathy. Not fun.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The transit of Venus square Uranus, which influences you on July 2, 2023, will have you at odds with yourself simply because you know you're not making sense today. On the one hand, you're all into the idea of love and freedom, and on the other hand, you're a nervous wreck who doesn't know who to trust, which makes the person you DO trust feel a bit like garbage.

However, they will let you slide as they pick up that you're a little off-kilter today. Still, having them support you when you're feeling confused doesn't seem to do the trick today, and you may end up overcompensating for your neurosis with some extreme version of what you believe affection is, and it won't work. You are overthinking, Aquarius. You need to chill out by yourself for a while. Your nutty behavior is starting to spill over. Get a grip!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.