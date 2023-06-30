3 Zodiac Signs Are Better Off Single On July 1, During The Moon In Sagittarius

It's the first day of July, and we're either feeling good about it or stressed. Either way, there's always something about Day One of 'anything' that gets our nerves going. Today, we don't want to deal with anything difficult. For some of us, it's officially Summer; July 1, 2023, means it's on, and we're now in Summer Mode. While that might mean new clothes, new love and vacation plans for some, for those affected most by today's amazing transit of Moon in Sagittarius, the slant will be towards staying single, keeping it single and loving it single. July 1 brings out all the single people, as this is the transit that most inspires single living and aspirations.

During the Moon in Sagittarius, we see a future for ourselves that isn't dependent upon a vision of being in a relationship. We don't secretly wish to be in relationships. In fact, for the three zodiac signs that expressly take to the Moon in Sagittarius transit, this day will be considered 'day one' of a long and satisfying romance with one's self. That doesn't mean staring in the mirror while saying, "I love you, me," but it does mean self-respect will do the trick. We are not needy during Moon in Sagittarius; we need not be affirmed, confirmed, or validated. We prefer the company of ourselves to that of other people. We know what we want; the lure of romance does not sway us, not if other people are involved, that's for sure.

It used to be considered 'weird' to WANT to be single, but people have figured themselves out over the years. We don't all fit into the mold that we've created for ourselves, and during transits like Moon in Sagittarius, those of us who prefer the single life and all it stands for will rise to claim our status. We're better off this way, so why bother fixing what isn't broken? Which zodiac signs are better off on their own during Moon in Sagittarius?

Three zodiac signs who are better off single on July 1:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

July 1, 2023, brings about a realization for you, and even though you've tried to stuff this thinking away, you won't be able to help but entertain the idea that ... maybe you're just better off single. Do you know? Today brings you Moon in Sagittarius, and this transit ignites everything inside you that lets you see the truth. Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that tends to work with the truth, and you have recently stumbled upon a truth that you are now willing to look at.

Of course, your life seems to work better when you aren't reacting to a romantic interest or being asked to do something by a romantic partner. You like it on your own and always have, but you've fallen into that pattern where you do what you believe is expected of you. Today gets you thinking in the opposite direction. You love being single, so ... why not stay that way?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon in Sagittarius only reveals something you are already too familiar with. Being single is the only option where you are concerned. Your experience has shown you that you simply prefer making your own decisions, and while loving another person is just fine and dandy, you don't feel the need to share your space with anyone else. If you're single, you don't have to hear about what a selfish person you are.

You're not selfish. You are realistic. You know ahead of time that you don't want to dedicate yourself to a lover, so you make sure you don't find yourself in that situation. That's called being single. In your case, it's being single and loving it ... 24 -7. It's your way of life, and you will always set a precedent on this one.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If only you listened to your heart, but the thing with you, Pisces, is that your heart usually makes a detour for love, and that's where you end up ignoring what it tells you. You want love very badly, you are desperate for the stuff, but there's another side to you that you don't let everyone see, and during Moon in Sagittarius, you'll be face to face with the idea that you love being single.

You love not answering anyone, you adore not having to pick up after another person, and your free time is never boring or spent in the anxiety of waiting for someone to come home. On July 1, you will consider that being single might be a happier place for you. Expectations and love always have and only brought you pain; you don't bring pain, however, and during Moon in Sagittarius, you'll wonder if perhaps you are not your best date.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.