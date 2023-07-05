3 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On July 6, Thanks To The Moon Conjunct Saturn

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 6, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Love may be the most powerful force in the world, but it also has a history of holding people back from their greatest potential. Not because there's something wrong with love, but because sometimes we fall in love with the wrong person. Moon opposite Mars, Venus and Pallas will highlight this truth today. With Uranus and Vesta squaring off with the Moon, some of you may even realize that your well-wishers intentionally hold you back because they don't think you are capable of much.

This can be a hard truth to acknowledge for man, especially with Sun in Cancer. Your emotions may take you to places you don't want to go. Sometimes, facing difficulty is the only way to set the record straight. Once the transiting Moon conjuncts with Saturn, you can see things more clearly.

Moon in Aquarius days are often like this. Aquarius's energy stands out from the crowd as the misunderstood. Only because the rest do not know the possibilities for the future. If your zodiac sign doesn't work well with Aquarius energy, leaning into it today can set you free. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 6, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 6, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the day will progress at a snail's pace for most of you. You may even get frustrated. You are on the best horoscopes list because this will allow you to tune into yourself and discover if you want to change something. Life doesn't always give us moments of peace to reflect without interruption. So make the most of it today!

Moon trine Sun is excellent energy. You will know exactly what to do to further your goals and make the best of whatever you have. With Mercury opposite Pluto, try not to cut corners or do something the "smart way." The shortcut will be a massive waste of time and you may have to do things all over again. This includes situations that involve direct communication.

Simple leisurely activities will add to the good energy of today. This includes reading books, listening to ambient playlists, cooking dinner for yourself or anything else that helps you stay in the moment and relax.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you are dealing with other Scorpios, you need to be less me-centric and more group-centric now. In general, though, today will be a good day for you. Especially those of you who are part of a team in some capacity, whether at work or in your personal life.

Sun and Mercury in Cancer are in your corner at this time. Some of you will feel more inspired than usual. You may even start a creative project out of the blue. With Moon in Aquarius, try not to censor yourself if you think of something that feels too "out there." You will be surprised by the depths this new idea will allow you to plumb and explore.

Today is also a good day for your interpersonal relationships. Whether single or not, your loved ones will bring you much joy today, especially if you have children. Your relationship with your mother will also bring you joy. Place some flowers in your home if you can. It will enhance the flow of this positive energy.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today will be a truly extraordinary day for you! For some of you, surprises lie in wait. It may even be a potential lover. It could also be recognized for a job well done. Once the transiting Moon slips into Pisces around the afternoon, you will feel a shift in the energy. It will feel like the universe is conspiring in your favor. Just remember that, with Saturn also in Pisces, you will have to meet the universe halfway at this time.

Those of you who are in a creative profession or have creative projects going on in your personal life will experience a lot of blessings today. You may even have happy accidents happen to you. Neptune in Pisces is definitely enhancing your creativity and inspiration at this time. But, once again, with Saturn in Pisces, the energy won't flow as easily as breathing. You must try to pull this out, almost like using a hand pump to draw water from under the ground.

The day will also be pleasant because there won't be many interferences and annoyances. Make the most of it however you, please!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.