Which 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best 4th Of July Horoscopes

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 4, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Challenges in life can test what you are made of. But glamorizing them can make you sloppy. Moon conjunct Pluto is not an easy energy to work with. It can dig up memories and emotions from inside of you that you don't want to deal with. It can also make you hyper-aware of the emotional currents of others, especially if they are toxic to your life. Moon sextile Neptune and square Chiron add another difficulty to the mix. Try to stay grounded as you move forward.

Mars quincunx Moon is another tricky energy to deal with. Whether in your work life or at home, it can manifest as passive-aggressive behavior from you or others in situations around conflict. It can also create hidden feelings of dissatisfaction. So watch out for that. The waning phase of the Moon cycle often brings such issues with it. It's the universe's way of letting us close out processes to start fresh with the next new Moon. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 4.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 4, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you still benefit from last night's total Moon energy. If you want to start something new, today's the day. Although, there's no need to rush anything. Your methodical approach has served you well and will also serve you well. Moon conjunct Pluto is in your corner today, even if it's not for others.

You will be able to see through the motives of others and will know exactly what to do to further your goals and make your dreams a reality. Just make sure to work in silence and secrecy at this time. Pluto does not like to tell people what it's up to. If you are dealing with a Cancer or Leo, your relationship with them will be slightly strained today. The situation will get better over the next few days. Try not to get dragged into other people's drama.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, pay attention to your intuition. It will be extra heightened today. Moon conjunct Pluto is the main driver for this. Despite being in Capricorn, they are your friends because Capricorn and Aquarius are siblings. This means you will know exactly who your friends are and who are trying to sabotage you. This is especially true if you are in university and participating in something highly competitive. It can even be a gaming event for some of you.

With Mars and Venus opposite Aquarius, your love life may feel bland. Even if you hook up with someone, the potential of that turning into something significant is small. That's okay. Some seasons are more productive for our careers while other seasons are better for love. Your time will come too in the romantic arena. Be more focused on your financial decisions at this time. Stability over risk is the mantra that will help. Uranus is not well-positioned for you. Your need for speed will be satisfied later in the year.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you will face an interesting conundrum today. Should you revive something from the dead? Or let it be? This can be regarding an ex-lover who wants another chance. It can also be a project you abandoned in the past and feel like reviving. Mercury square Chiron is behind this. You can make the right decision if you get to the heart of your desires and impulses. A journaling exercise will help you with this. What won't help is asking other people for their opinion. Sun conjunct Mercury in Cancer is not the most logical place for such an undertaking.

If you are in a relationship, your day will be pretty good in regards to that. Some of you will have an amazing conversation with your significant other. Others of you will enjoy some fun time over texts or in person. Sun trine Saturn is especially good for strengthening interpersonal relationships. If you feel called to, wear a sunstone pendant or carry a solar-themed crystal with you. Blue, green and red will be lucky for you today.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.