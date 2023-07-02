Why 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes During The Full Moon In Capricorn On July 3

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 3, during the Full Moon in Capricorn. Sometimes, the only difference between good and great is a matter of perspective. Time has a habit of turning the great into simply mediocre. So don't be too hard on yourself regarding your shortcomings. It's in our nature to learn and grow as we live. You cannot know what you do not know. Let this be your mantra, with the Full Moon in Capricorn lighting up the sky tonight.

Incidentally, the Moon is opposite Mercury and close to Pluto in Capricorn. So watch out for moony delusions, especially in matters of the heart. If you plan to enjoy some recreational substances, don't go overboard with them.

There's a high possibility you will do something under the influence that you will regret sorely tomorrow. Today is also a good day for self-care. While the options are endless, a rosewater bath ritual with scented candles and other paraphernalia will perfectly align with tonight's Full Moon. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 3, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today can turn into an auspicious day for you. It all depends on one crucial thing. You need to ensure you do not overlook the trees in the forest. As in, be methodical and don't brush off the details. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list today. You needed to hear this. With Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, you now have some powerful friends on your astrological side.

Uranus can throw a spanner in the works if you get too carried away by ideals and ideas. As long as you stay grounded, you will continue to reap the benefits of Jupiter's fortunate energy on you. If it looks like someone wants to be a fool and not pay attention to reason at any time during the day, don't get into useless arguments with them. Save your breath and try to minimize their role in your life if possible. Eliminate it completely if possible.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's your day. You have the wind beneath your wings with a Full Moon in Capricorn in the sky. Take advantage of this positive energy and make the most of your time. You get to choose where you want to focus. If you want to manifest something, now's the time to do it! Moon square Chiron can be a little tricky, though. Despite having a good day, some of you will be reminded of things from your past and will feel a pang in your chest. Unhealed wounds may come to the surface unexpectedly.

Try to ride the wave to the best of your ability, but don't let it drag you down. The energy today is not introverted enough for that to be successful. Instead, utilize the powerful full Moon energy to accomplish your extroverted goals without letting doubts, insecurities and old baggage hold you back. If you feel called to, do one act of charity today to return positive energy to the universe. It doesn't have to be too elaborate. Do what feels right to you. Make sure it comes from the right place in your heart.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today will be a restful and relaxed day for you. That's why you are on the best horoscopes list. Sometimes, we only need a good day of limited stress and no worries. Some of you are bad at relaxing, though. Just ensure you don't wrench in the positive flow of energies and create a hurricane for yourself. Slow down and take it easy. There's no need to sabotage a perfect day.

Venus in Leo is your friend today. So your interactions with your friends and romantic partner will be pretty good. Moon in Capricorn is not one of your allies. So you may feel constricted and find yourself in a listener's role more than a speaker's. Despite the routine, the day will be fabulous for those of you who are parents and have young children at home. An inspired dinner can do wonders too. Don't force yourself to do too much. Something old with a fun new twist will also do.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.