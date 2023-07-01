Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love The First Week Of July

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the first week of July 3 - 9, 2023. Life may be full of choices, but sometimes we box ourselves into a tight spot with only a few options. If you are still energetically holding on to someone you know you should let go of, a cleansing ritual will do you much good. You cannot invite something new and promising into your life when the old still mock things up for you and confuses you.

Also, don't forget to give thanks for all the blessings you already have in your life. Life is full of interconnections, leading us to fated people, events and things at the right time. You can even put some food out for stray animals and birds to show gratitude. The universe will receive it through them.

This week is also great for telling someone you love them. Let your heart talk, whether it's a confession to someone new or a reaffirmation of love for someone you already know. This is applicable in both romantic and platonic situations. Love is love. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the first week of July 3 - 9.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love July 3 - 9, 2023:

1. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Pig, if you are dating someone and getting serious about them, pay attention to how your friends and family react to your relationship with this person. Some of you are not paying attention to the red flags. While others of you are brushing off solid wisdom from your elders. This is why you are on the lucky-in-love list. You needed to hear this message.

This week will be extraordinary for your love life if you are in a relationship. Especially if you are about to welcome a baby home or just found out you are pregnant! Your bond with your partner is defying your insecurities. Many of you never thought you would have this kind of love. Don't brag about it to others, though. Do send out gratitude into the universe for the blessings you have.

2. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

If you are single, this week will confuse your love life. You may be interested in more than one person right now. Some of you may even be asking yourself if you truly believe in monogamy or if you secretly always were more into polyamory. Don't stress yourself out as you discover where you stand regarding love. It's a very personal experience, and no two individuals have it alike. Once you figure it out, you will know exactly how to make yourself happy.

If you are in a relationship, try not to let the stresses of regular life drag you down along with your family. Let your loved ones be your anchor in the storm. Your bonds will strengthen once you make it through because of the shared experience. You are at a point where once you stop second-guessing yourself, your powers of manifestation will rapidly bring your desires to you. To get to that point, you must ground yourself first and overcome the chatter inside your mind.

3. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Dragon, if you are single, you may disagree about your love life with your parents this week. They have very different beliefs from you because their generation is completely different. You are on the lucky-in-love list because if you hold your ground and don't let the conflict or arguments coerce you into something wrong for you, you will figure it out in the end, and they will come around.

If you are in a relationship, you will have an awesome time with your significant other and loved ones this week. You may even have a family gathering or a picnic as a bonding exercise. Just remember not to get too riled up by the differing opinions of some of your family members. As long as you are firm about what you want and believe in, you won't feel the need to convert others to your side. That conviction will stop you from getting dragged into unnecessary drama and word fights.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with wicked humor. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.