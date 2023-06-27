June 28 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

What makes for a lucky day in love on this day, June 28, 2023 is all about attitude and effort. We are looking at how a transit like as Moon trine Mercury can bring people together in such a way that we find that there's a purpose involved; there's very little that is random during Moon trine Mercury, which implies that if we are in a relationship, we are thinking about it and we are also in acceptance of the fact that if this is as important to us as we believe it is, then we must put in the mental-emotional work that is needed in order to maintain it.

Today allows us to see our love lives as works in progress. Mercury energy is practical and analytical; we aren't just in a romantic relationship, we are active participants in a union between two people and we have a responsibility to be present, to 'be there' for our partners. It is on this day, June 28, that we come to know why we are there and what it takes to make this last. We are also painfully aware that all this could all apart very easily, as love is a fragile thing...we are aware during the eye-opening transit of Moon trine Mercury that love is indeed a garden that needs tending to, as cliche as that might sound.

There are many of us who do not want to do the work; we feel as though 'if it's love, then it'll take care of itself.' The problem with this kind of thinking is that it doesn't take in the consideration that we are human beings, and highly flawed; we need maintenance, and we need to be aware of 'the other person in the room.' Three Zodiac signs will come to their sense during Moon trine Mercury, on June 28.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 28:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always been smart, though it would be typical of you to be 'less' smart when it comes to love and romance...that's more than likely true for all of us, but on this day, June 28, 2023, you will experience the transit of Moon trine Mercury in a way that opens your eyes to your immediate situation.

There is someone you like, and yes, this mainly speaks to those Aries' who are not in committed relationships as of yet, but it certainly does look like you want to be in one, and in order to have this happen, you have to start doing that one thing that you've forgotten to do in past relationships: you have to start listening to your partner. Mercury energy awakens this in you and it surely does seem like a good idea — but you can't fake it, Aries; you have to 'be there' for this person. Showing them you are really present will create positive momentum and greater bonding.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There is something that is going to happen to you today, June 28, and it's going to put things into perspective for you and your romantic partner. What's going inside you is personal, and you may be going through some major life changes...thinking about what's going on is going to help you see what works in your life and what doesn't.

Because you want these changes to eventually evolve into something that resembles a balanced lifestyle, you need to know who in your life is 'real.' On June 28, 2023 during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you will see that your partner has always stood by you, no matter what you go through, and you have considered tossing them aside on a whim; that kind of thinking is something you'll be giving up during Moon trine Mercury, as priorities come into view. If you want 'real' then turn to your partner for the real thing.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today has you getting very real about something in your life: your romantic world. You have been very unsatisfied with the pace of your romance and yet, there's nothing much you feel you can do about it, as you are not the 'boss' of the person you wish would 'move faster.' During Moon trine Mercury, on June 28, 2023, you will come to terms with your own feelings and you will make the firm decision to try 'one last time.'

Because you are set in your ways, you create a powerful reaction and the universe moves with you on this. Technically, your mind power is causing momentum and the flow of positivity is moving in your direction. The results are that the person of your interest now sees you in a different light, and they are ready. All it took was coming out of your shell to do a little friendly prodding; the rest is a success story — one that you authored.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.