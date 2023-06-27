Tarot Horoscope For June 28, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for June 28, helps us to look into our lives through the symbolism of the tarot and understand what we need to change, work on or keep the same.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

If you've been hoping for a change in work, this is your lucky week. The World reveals a job offer on the horizon. Embrace new opportunities with confidence and take bold steps towards success. Your skills and achievements will open doors to remarkable growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Everyone has problems, and sometimes you experience a rough patch to help secure a brighter future for you and your family. The Tower warns of sudden conflict or legal matters within your family. Stay grounded amidst chaos, and seek clarity to find resolution. Trust in your resilience to rebuild what is shaken.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Prayers can get answered, so have faith in the powers that be. Temperance urges you to release worries and surrender to the universe. Find balance and harmony within yourself. Trust that the universe has a plan, and surrender control for a peaceful outcome.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You don't have to do things that you don't want to do, it's always best to do what's in your own heart. The Hanged Man reminds you to break free from people-pleasing and live for yourself. Embrace your true desires, priorities, and values. Release the need for external validation and find fulfillment within.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're stronger than you realize, Leo, and you're more resilient than you think. The Chariot signifies overcoming a hardship in a relationship. Take control of your journey and steer it towards resolution and growth. Assert yourself, communicate honestly, and move forward together.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Things are going your way today, Virgo. So put a smile on your face. The Sun shines upon you as you reach a long-awaited goal. Bask in the warmth of your achievements and the recognition they bring. Embrace the rewards that come with your hard work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have so many people loving on you these days, it's no wonder you're finding your heart pulled in two different directions. The Lovers present a choice between love interests. Trust your heart's wisdom and listen to your intuition. Reflect on your values and priorities to make a decision aligned with your true self.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

You know what you want, Scorpio, so listen to your heart today. The Empress encourages you to follow your heart's desire to relocate. Trust your intuition and embark on a journey towards fulfillment and self-discovery. Create a new chapter that resonates with your soul.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always speaking and it's important to pay close attention to what you see in your life. The Star brings messages from spiritual guides through dreams. Pay attention to signs and symbols. Trust your inner guidance and allow the universe to illuminate your path.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don't be passive today. The Emperor calls you to take charge of your life when others refuse responsibility. Establish boundaries and assert your authority. Trust your leadership skills to create a solid foundation for success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're the one people trust, and today you are playing the role of mother hen in your friendship circle. The High Priestess empowers you to make tough decisions within your friend group. Assume the role of the adult and lead with wisdom and fairness. Trust your instincts and prioritize the greater good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Have you been through this before? You might have. The Moon reveals a moment of déjà vu and unveils someone's true nature. Trust your intuition, and see beyond appearances. Embrace your innate psychic abilities and navigate the truth with grace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.