Zodiac

Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For June 27

Today's tarot card reading is full of insight and advice for your sign.

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 26, 2023

Photo: AlbanyColley from Pixabay via Canva 
Find out what your tarot horoscope for June 27 has in store for your zodiac sign this Monday while the Moon is in Libra.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Being in tune with your heart is embracing its whispers, following its rhythm, and daring to chase the passions that ignite its fire. It leads to a life of authentic purpose and boundless joy.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Feeling overwhelmed engulfs us in a whirlwind of emotions and thoughts, suffocating our sense of control. It's a reminder to pause, breathe, and find solace in simplifying, prioritizing, and seeking support.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Taking dedicated thinking time allows the chaotic puzzle of thoughts to settle, creating space for clarity to emerge. It's in this stillness that insights flourish, paving the way for confident decisions and profound understanding.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Navigating the labyrinth of love can leave us bewildered, questioning our desires and intentions. In the midst of confusion, introspection and open communication become guiding lights, illuminating the path to authentic connections and heartfelt fulfillment.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

When sadness casts its shadow, expressing what's on your heart becomes a healing balm. Vulnerability and honest communication create bridges of empathy, fostering understanding and embracing the comfort of genuine support.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

In the heat of an argument with a friend, emotions clash and words sting. But with patience, empathy, and a willingness to listen, bridges of understanding can be rebuilt, strengthening the bonds of friendship.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Embarking on a cool group project with friends sparks creativity and camaraderie. Together, we weave our passions and skills, blending ideas into a vibrant tapestry of collaboration that brings joy and meaningful accomplishment.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Being there for someone who is hurting means offering a compassionate presence, lending an ear without judgment, and extending a helping hand. In these moments, our support becomes a healing balm for their wounded soul.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Learning how to understand astrology or tarot unveils a mystical world of symbols and archetypes. Through diligent study and intuition, we unlock profound insights, gaining a deeper understanding of ourselves and the interconnectedness of the universe.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Visiting my hometown and childhood friends is a nostalgic journey, walking down memory-laden streets and reminiscing. Laughter echoes, bonds rekindle, and cherished moments become a tapestry of shared stories and enduring connection.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Going through the motions when longing to break up feels like a suffocating charade. Authenticity beckons, urging us to gather courage, have honest conversations, and liberate ourselves from the shackles of a loveless relationship.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Selling things you don't want breathes new life into forgotten possessions, while also putting a few extra coins in your pocket. It's a satisfying process of decluttering, recycling, and turning unwanted items into a small financial boost.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.