Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, June 25

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

It's time to let go of the pressure to perform and to meet the expectations of others. Instead, carve out time for yourself. Find a way to disconnect from the world and do something quiet and peaceful to fuel your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Feeling happy with your life right now is a reason to celebrate. Express gratitude, reflect on accomplishments, cherish relationships, indulge in self-care, and embrace moments of joy. Savor the present and appreciate the journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It's normal to feel like you need to make a big change. You are feeling tired of people who stir up trouble. So, it's okay to distance yourself. Prioritize your well-being, set boundaries, surround yourself with positive influences, and focus on personal growth and peace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Time for a change. Needing to fine-tune your work situation for a better work-life balance is crucial. Assess priorities, communicate boundaries, delegate tasks, practice time management, and prioritize self-care to achieve a harmonious and fulfilling equilibrium.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You need to do what's best for you. Taking charge of your life, despite others' disapproval, is empowering. Trust your instincts, embrace autonomy, set goals aligned with your values, and assertively pursue the future you desire. Your happiness and fulfillment matter most.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have a big goal. Focusing on one thing is key to building success. Prioritize your passion, dedicate time and effort, hone your skills, and maintain unwavering determination to achieve mastery and create impactful results.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

There's a lot going on. Being too busy to enjoy life is a common struggle. Prioritize self-care, create boundaries, delegate tasks, practice mindfulness, simplify commitments, and make time for activities that bring joy and relaxation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Couples go through their challenges, but you want to do the right thing regardless. During a difficult relationship, maintaining integrity means avoiding an affair. Communicate openly, seek counseling, prioritize self-reflection, set boundaries, and work on personal growth to navigate challenges with respect and honesty.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Having luck on your side is a gift. Embrace it by staying open to opportunities, taking calculated risks, staying positive, being prepared, and using the fortunate circumstances to propel your success.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Trust that the universe hears you. Connecting to your higher power and embracing spirituality brings inner peace and guidance. Cultivate practices like prayer, meditation, and self-reflection. Seek meaning, align with your values, and find solace in a higher purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

You did it! Being in the limelight for a positive achievement at work or home is rewarding. Embrace recognition with humility, express gratitude, inspire others, and use the opportunity to continue striving for excellence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Check your email, the news you've waited for is coming through. Receiving long-awaited good news brings joy and relief. Celebrate the moment, share the happiness with loved ones, express gratitude, and use the positive momentum to fuel further success and happiness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.