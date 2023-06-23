The Tarot Horoscope For June 24, 2023

Today's tarot card reading for all zodiac signs involves a Moon in Virgo which brings attention to detail, organization, health and routines. The Sun is in Cancer, so we can take action that leads to success in our home life. To find out tips and advice for your zodiac sign to help you through the day, read your tarot horoscope for June 24.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's time to pursue your childhood dreams, Aries. Developing childhood dreams requires passion, perseverance, and adaptability. You're a go getter so set goals, embrace failure, seek support. Believe in yourself, be patient, and you'll make a positive impact.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

There's something inside of you that wants to succeed, and you're well on your way to the top. Being a leader in business means inspiring and empowering your team. Communicate effectively, make strategic decisions, embrace innovation, and lead by example. Foster a positive work culture, value diversity, and drive towards collective success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have an incredible way of viewing the world, so be discerning when you hear someone's story. Seeing two sides to a story fosters empathy and understanding. Listen actively, suspend judgment, and consider different perspectives. It promotes open dialogue, collaboration, and the ability to find common ground amidst differences.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're never too young or old to learn something new. Sharpening your mind involves engaging in stimulating activities like reading, puzzles, and learning new skills. Prioritize mental health, exercise regularly, and nourish your brain with healthy habits for optimal cognitive function.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Today may be challenging due to different opinions. .Dealing with difficult people requires patience and empathy. Listen actively, seek common ground, and communicate assertively. Set boundaries, focus on solutions, and choose your battles wisely. Maintain self-care and seek support when needed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You needed the time to get over heartbreak. Healing from pain and loss takes time. Embrace the grieving process, seek support from loved ones, and practice self-compassion. Engage in self-care activities, find meaning, and allow yourself to gradually rebuild and find hope.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You've been burning the candle from both ends, and now you could use a mini vacation. Taking a time out for yourself is essential for self-care. Disconnect from obligations, engage in activities that bring joy and relaxation, reflect, recharge, and prioritize your well-being.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Life is too short to dwell on things that don't matter. Feeling good about your life stems from embracing gratitude and self-acceptance. Focus on personal growth, nurture relationships, pursue passions, and align your actions with your values for a fulfilling and meaningful existence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You're going places, Sagittarius. Finally reaping the rewards of your hard work brings a sense of fulfillment. Celebrate your achievements, acknowledge your perseverance, and embrace the satisfaction of knowing your efforts have paid off.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Everyone is under a lot of pressure. When arguing with others, strive for understanding over winning. Listen actively, express your thoughts calmly, seek common ground, and find compromises. Practice empathy, apologize when necessary, and prioritize building bridges for lasting peace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have a lot of options here, Aquarius. Finding a new gig to make money requires resourcefulness and determination. Explore various opportunities, leverage your skills, network effectively, and adapt to market demands. Embrace a growth mindset and seize the chance to thrive financially.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You want what you want, and you won't stop until you've achieved your goal. Climbing the ladder of success requires ambition, hard work, and resilience. Set clear goals, acquire knowledge and skills, seek mentors, take calculated risks, and persevere through challenges to reach new heights.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.