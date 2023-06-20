Tarot Horoscope For June 21, During The Moon In Leo

Today's tarot horoscope for June 21, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Today's Moon is in Leo which brings fixed fire energy to our reading. We are ready to take action and have a burning desire to complete a task, finish a project and get things done. Today's tarot horoscope has a special message for you. For a full reading, check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think first before jumping to hasty conclusions. When you're under a bit of stress it is so easy to make a mistake or thinking error.

Ask yourself if this is truly an emergency and do you really need to rush? If not, take the time you need, step back and give yourself time to work out the details.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sometimes tradition can get in the way of progress. Yes, an old system may have worked well for you, but there are days when you need to think outside of the box and try something new.

It's good to be receptive to change. Even if you decide it's best to keep something as it is now, at least you weighed your options.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got a good head on your shoulders. One of the great things about being a Gemini is that you have an ability to perceive the future. Today you're a visionary for growth.

You can analyze your vision to consider what will and won't work, and what you need to get to make things work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't be taken for a fool, Cancer. You know when you're being offered a fake promise. it is super tempting to believe that an journey is simple, but even the great thinkers of prosperity and abundance say that you can intentionally manifest what you need, but you have to have worked for it prior. Today, ask yourself is this a gift, free and clear or did you 'earn' it with the sweat of your own labor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

As the 'lion of the zodiac' you view the world as your jungle. Today you're sitting back calculating your next pounce. You may appear apathetic or lazy to others, but you're at the brink of change.

Be careful, though. It's tempting to stop doing what you're doing now and give up. Stay true to your goal. Things take time and you want to jump at yours when it becomes available.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Summer is here, Virgo, and it's a beautiful day for you to get all that you want from life.

Enjoy the sunshine and bask in the glow of a beautiful season. Look for opportunities to have fun and to do something that brings you an experience you love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Today brings profound clarity that illuminates your path. You uncover your true desires in life and this helps you to make a plan that you can follow clearly. Each step, you lay the foundation for pure success. The future waits for you, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool dances into your life, urging you to embrace your passion. Doing what you truly love brings joy and purpose, making each day a delightful adventure. Find bliss in your work!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

When life removes something you don't need in your life you get the gift of time. Fill the moment with things that bring you joy and enrich your life. Do art. Read good books. Enjoy life and get into nature.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

There's something so important about rest. You like to work, in fact, you're one of those zodiac signs that feel better after a job well done. Today's tarot card suggests you do something that brings relaxation to your body and mind. Give yourself an opportunity to rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

Your mind is one of the strongest things you possess, Aquarius. Today don't let yourself become overly worried about the future or whether or not you're wrong. Test your ideas and see what happens.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Today you may wonder where to go or what to do to have the life you desire. It's confusing, Pisces. Today, write down all your ideas and narrow things down to what gives you a spark of joy and also feels good to you in your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.